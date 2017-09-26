How Australia’s mines tax is driving a wedge between the world’s two biggest gold miners

Toronto — A tax hike in Western Australia stands to lower the value of a huge gold deposit and further drive apart its owners: the world’s biggest producers of the metal who have spent the past two years debating what the mine is worth.

Newmont Mining, the second-largest gold miner, has been interested in buying Barrick Gold’s 50% stake in the Kalgoorlie Super Pit since at least 2015. Newmont already owns the other half and operates the mine for Barrick, the number one producer of the metal. The only reason a deal has not been done, the two sides say, is price.

Now, the royalty increase could further the gap between how much the companies think the operation is worth. The higher tax "adversely" affected the value of Kalgoorlie, said Newmont CEO Gary Goldberg.

Goldberg’s comments underscore the arguments over price. Rival Barrick has stressed that selling the stake is all about value, and a failure to reach a deal with Newmont has nothing to do with a culture clash.

"If it made sense economically for their shareholders and for ours, there’d be nothing that would prevent us from doing something together, a transaction," Barrick president Kelvin Dushnisky said of a deal with its rival. "We certainly don’t take the view that we’d do something with someone first before Newmont. Absolutely not. Whatever makes the most sense."

Both executives spoke on Monday from the Denver Gold Forum, an annual quorum for the industry that draws mining companies, investors and analysts to the mountains of Colorado. This year the conference is being held in Colorado Springs.

Royalty rise

Western Australia, which hosts four of the country’s five biggest gold mines and sites operated by Newmont as well as Newcrest Mining and SA’s Gold Fields, announced this month that the royalty rate would rise to 3.75% from 2.5%, depending on moves in the metal’s price, to bolster the state’s finances.

The increase could boost operating costs by $15m a year for Newmont, which has two operations in the region, Goldberg said. That was about $20/oz of mined gold, making it "not insignificant", he said.

US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.2% to $1,313.70/oz on Tuesday.

"We’re in the process with our team on the ground talking to the Labor government that’s in now that proposed this change," Goldberg said. "We want to follow up with them and make sure they understand what the impacts are."

Goldberg reiterated that Greenwood Village, Colorado-based Newmont remained interested in Barrick’s Kalgoorlie stake at the "right value".

The royalty increase is another blow to Toronto-based Barrick’s aims to sell after another deal for the stake fell through this year. Shandong Tyan Home Company in April said it ended talks to acquire Barrick’s Kalgoorlie holding because of recent tightened controls in China on outbound investment.

"For the right price, we’re sellers, but if not, we’re happy to continue owning it," Dushnisky said on Monday.

Bloomberg/ Reuters