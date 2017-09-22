Why investors are wary of 4Sight exposure

4Sight will list at a steep premium to the net asset value of its sole asset if investors take up all the shares it is offering and it raises the full R300m it is aiming for ahead of the listing on the JSE’s AltX board in October.

The technology company, which released its prospectus on Thursday, is offering its shares at between R1.80 and R2.20 each, depending on the rand-dollar exchange rate by midday on October 12. It expects having a market capitalisation of about $75m.

4Sight owns 100% of Digitata Mauritius, a machine learning and artificial intelligence firm.

4Sight was newly incorporated for the listing and does not have historical financial data, but Digitata held assets of $18.7m, with $11.3m in debt, at the end of the 2016 financial year.