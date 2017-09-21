Two New York-based banks commit to clean energy within a few years

London — Morgan Stanley and Citigroup announced they will get all their energy from renewables in a few years, another show of corporate support for climate action running counter to US President Donald Trump’s view on the issue.

The New York-based banks are aiming for their operations to be carbon-neutral, Morgan Stanley by 2022 and Citi by the end of the decade, according to separate statements from the companies. Both plan to buy power from clean-energy projects.

"Morgan Stanley has been committed for more than a decade to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions through strategic energy efficiency in our buildings and adding new renewable energy capacity to the grid from on-site power generation at our own properties," said vice-chairperson Tom Nides.

The statements are another sign that business has different views on climate to Trump, who vowed to pull the US out of the 2015 Paris Agreement involving almost 200 nations in a pledge to cut pollution. The promise requires cutting fossil-fuel emissions and boosting use of clean forms of energy, such as wind and solar power.

"We’re committed to using renewable power sources for our global operations while continuing to provide financing for our clients’ renewable energy and energy efficiency projects around the world," said Citi CEO, Michael Corbat.

Both banks also are joining RE100, an initiative that brings together more than 100 large companies working towards only running on clean energy. Other members include HSBC Holdings, Bank of America and Swiss Re.

Increasingly, private companies are signing deals to buy electricity from renewable-power generators. Corporate buyers of power-purchase agreements include Apple, which said it reached 93% clean-energy use in 2015.

