Judgment day for Guptas as court to rule on urgent Bank of Baroda interdict

21 September 2017 - 09:01 Kyle Cowan
A man walks past the Bank of Baroda headquarters in Mumbai, India. Picture: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man walks past the Bank of Baroda headquarters in Mumbai, India. Picture: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The Pretoria High Court will on Thursday hand down judgment in an urgent application for an interdict brought by 20 Gupta family companies to halt the closure of their last remaining bank accounts in SA.

The application is for interim relief to stop the Bank of Baroda from closing the family’s business and loan accounts at the end of September.

The family wants the court to grant an interdict to delay the closing of accounts until December 7‚ at which time their main application to challenge the closures is scheduled to be heard.

Counsel for the Gupta family argued the Bank of Baroda would not suffer any reputational harm between now and the time of the main application.

They also repeatedly indicated that roughly 7‚500 employees will suffer prejudice‚ as the family would not be able to transfer money to their pay agent so that salaries could be distributed if the accounts were closed.

The most damning argument the Gupta family has to defeat came from Baroda counsel Dennis Fine SC.

Fine pointed out that the contracts signed by the Gupta-owned companies and the Bank of Baroda contain clauses that clearly state the bank may terminate the relationship at its discretion.

"Credit facilities in this regard may be terminated at the bank’s discretion from that date or a date set out in notice of such‚" he quoted from papers.

The Gupta family’s counsel argued that some of the clauses in the contract were contradictory.

Judge Hans Fabricius is presiding over the matter‚ which was argued last week.

How Bank of Baroda was overwhelmed by suspicious Gupta-linked accounts

Pretoria court hears the bank was unable to cope, flagging about 36 suspicious transactions valued at R4.2bn
10 days ago

Gupta lawyer says Bank of Baroda fails to prove reputational harm

Gupta lawyer says there is not an 'iota' of evidence they caused the bank any reputational damage, and that it would suffer more to come is 'nonsense'
12 days ago

GuptaLeaks show Guptas and Tegeta buyer Zarooni have worked together before

Amin al-Zarooni, who is using Swiss shelf company Charles King to buy Tegeta, has visited SA at the Guptas' invitation
28 days ago

What do we know about Lodidox, the Manyi company buying Gupta assets?

The answer is: there is not much to know, and analysts say banks are likely to be circumspect about the new owner of ANN7 and The New Age
1 month ago

