Allergan pays Native American tribe to avoid US patent ‘Death Squad’

Washington — Allergan’s decision to pay a Native American tribe $15m a year rather than let one of its blockbuster drugs be scrutinised by the US Patent and Trademark Office is part of a backlash against an agency review panel that has been dubbed a "death squad".

The drug maker earlier this month transferred ownership of patents protecting a medicine with $1.49bn in sales last year to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe of upstate New York. The tribe, which will receive royalties every year, says that as a sovereign entity it is immune from such civil patent challenges.

The creative — and untested — manoeuvre is designed to circumvent the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, a five year old, fast-track review panel that is become the top US venue for multimillion-dollar patent fights. Pharmaceuticals, biotechnology companies, and other critics say the board has made it too easy for rivals to attack patents and they are pressing Congress, the courts and the patent office for changes.

On the other side are Silicon Valley companies such as Google or Apple, which are among the biggest users of the review board to fend off what they consider nuisance lawsuits from companies looking for a quick payday.

"Critics are well organised and they want change — they don’t care if it’s in the courts or Congress," said John Thorne general counsel for the High Tech Inventors Alliance, a group that supports PTAB, as the panel is known, and has members including Google, Amazon.com and Intel.

PTAB was created by the patent office under 2011 legislation that marked the biggest changes in the US patent process in six decades. The board allows parties to challenge whether a patent was properly issued by the patent office. Since the first IPR challenge was filed in 2012, thousands of patents have been canceled.

"People are starting to realise that the invalidation rates are sky high," said software inventor Paul Morinville who founded a group called US Inventor to pitch his arguments against PTAB to members of Congress and their staffs.

The earliest cases invalidated so many patents it was dubbed a "death squad" by Randall Rader, the former chief judge of the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which oversees all patent disputes in the country.