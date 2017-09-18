How Stadio aims for rapid growth after JSE debut

Rival private education group Advtech has a more established tertiary education hub, which generated revenues of R789m and operating profit before interest of R157m.

Stadio wants to grow its footprint by acquiring other higher education institutions to create what the company has termed a "multiversity strategy and ethos" that is aimed at accumulating a wide spread of programmes and qualifications in various fields of higher education.

The company intends expanding its newly developed Embury facilities — the Musgrave campus in KwaZulu-Natal (2,700 students), Montana in Pretoria (1,700) and Waterfall in Midrand (1,700).

Stadio will look to geographic expansion of existing brands (including Africa), accrediting further undergraduate and post-graduate qualifications and will invest in focused marketing.

Distance-learning offerings would be expanded, it said, with greenfield opportunities being explored in new engineering, health and sciences faculties.

The prelisting statement forecasts revenue of R142m and a bottom line loss of R11m for the year to end-December. But major growth is anticipated in the next two financial years, with Stadio predicting revenue of R417m and R536m and earnings of R41m and R70m for the 2018 and 2019 financial years, respectively. It stressed these forecasts did not take into consideration potential acquisitions.

The R840m raised in the prelisting share placement will include R200m set aside for broad-based black empowerment investors, an exercise underwritten by empowerment investment company Brimstone. The fresh capital raised will be deployed to settle the recent acquisitions of AFDA and SBS, with about R430m left for further acquisitions "that are in various stages of negotiations".

hasenfussm@fm.co.za