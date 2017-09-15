Companies

COMPETITION HURDLE

Niveus still game for Tsogo deal

15 September 2017 - 06:43 Marc Hasenfuss
Picture: TSOGO SUN
Picture: TSOGO SUN

Alternative gaming group Niveus still hopes to sew up a deal to sell its alternative gaming assets by the end of this month – despite the proposed transaction now requiring approval by the competition authorities.

At a general meeting on Thursday Niveus shareholders — other than major shareholder Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) – voted in favour of selling its gaming investments in the limited payout machine and electronic bingo terminal sectors to gaming and leisure company Tsogo Sun.

HCI is also the biggest shareholder in Tsogo Sun, hence the company’s recusal from voting at the Niveus meeting.

Earlier this week Business Day reported that the proposed transaction between Niveus and Tsogo was under threat, with the Competition Tribunal ruling that the deal must secure approval from the competition authorities. The proposed deal has already been a prolonged affair and was first mooted almost a year ago.

Speaking after the meeting, Niveus chairman Johnny Copelyn said the company was still satisfied the proposed deal did not require a submission to the competition authorities.

"We [HCI] control both Niveus and Tsogo … and effectively the companies are merged under the control of HCI. The competition authorities don’t see life our way … but we are still sure we can conclude the deal by September 29."

If the deal is finalised, Niveus will be left with its controlling stake in unlisted investment company La Concorde (formerly KWV Holdings) as well as smaller operating assets, including a fledgling sports betting venture.

It is likely that HCI will make an offer to buy out La Concorde shareholders, or offer them a chance to remain in the unlisted company. It is also likely HCI will buy out minority shareholders in Niveus and delist the company.

Niveus has been one of the unsung success stories on the JSE. The company was spun out of HCI in 2012 at a price of about R7 a share. The share is now worth about R40.

Chris Logan of Opportune Investments complimented CEO Andre van der Veer on building substantial shareholder value.

"It seems what Andre has done for the alternative gaming industry is what Viv Imerman [who acquired KWV’s liquor assets from La Concorde in 2016] is doing for the brandy sector," he said.

hasenfussm@fm.co.za

How tribunal ruling will affect HCI’s restructuring

The competition body’s order was issued just 36 hours before Niveus and Tsogo Sun shareholders were due to vote on plans for gaming assets
Companies
1 day ago

La Concorde hunts for new operational asset

There are rumours that former KWV Holdings company has an eye on Hosken Consolidated coal
Companies
1 month ago

Tsogo Sun to lose Marcel von Aulock

I need a break, says CEO, rejecting talk of differences
Companies
3 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Why Alexander Forbes axed MMI as preferred ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Gupta report: Lynne Brown fails to act against ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Lynne Brown drags feet on Eskom chiefs
Companies / Energy
4.
PIC CEO laughs off allegations of misusing funds
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Zwane pulls out of legal row with chamber
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

How tribunal ruling will affect HCI’s restructuring
Companies

La Concorde hunts for new operational asset
Companies

Niveus wins wider terms from Tsogo
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.