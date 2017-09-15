Fortescue Metals loses Power as its top man

Melbourne — Nev Power’s successor as Fortescue Metals Group’s top executive will be charged with leading the world’s fourth-largest iron ore exporter’s drive into new businesses.

"We are going to look for and consider other opportunities, where other investors can join us," chairperson and founder Andrew Forrest told reporters on Friday on a conference call after announcing Power will step down on February 16. "I don’t see ourselves as only a mining company, I see ourselves as a great management and operating company."

Fortescue’s shares tumbled 4.5% on Friday on the news of Power’s planned departure after almost seven years in the job. Candidates for his post likely include chief financial officer, Elizabeth Gaines, and director of operations, Greg Lilleyman, a former Rio Tinto Group executive, according to Peter O’Connor, an analyst with Shaw and Partners. "Lilleyman would be the favourite, and Gaines is the wildcard." Lilleyman has relevant prior experience in iron ore, Citigroup analysts said in a note.

Last month, Fortescue boosted dividends and reported that full-year profit more than doubled on higher prices to $2.1bn. Power has also overseen a programme to rapidly lower borrowings, trimming net debt to $2.6bn from a peak of more than $10bn four years ago.

While the incoming CEO will fund a strong balance sheet and modest plans for future spending, "the turbulent waters of iron ore price and discount volatility, and the growing questioning by investors of diversification away from iron ore, will still need to be navigated", Citigroup analysts said in their Friday note.