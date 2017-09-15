Buses en route to La Concorde to replace the brandy assets

Shareholders of La Concorde, formerly KWV, will be getting buses to replace the brandy assets that were sold to Vivian Imerman’s Visari a year ago for R1.5bn.

Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI), the holding company for Niveus Investments, which holds 58% of La Concorde, is selling Golden Arrow to La Concorde in a complicated deal that values the bus business at R1.8bn. HCI will take shares in exchange for the bus assets, which will result in it having a 60% stake in La Concorde whose other assets include R1.2bn cash, heritage properties and valuable art work.