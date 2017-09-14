Volkswagen to recall nearly 5-million cars in China to replace Takata airbags

Beijing/Shanghai — Volkswagen and its Chinese joint ventures, FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC Volkswagen, will recall 4.86-million vehicles in China due to potential issues with Takata airbags, a blow to the car maker in the world’s largest vehicle market.

The recall comes after Chinese watchdogs asked the German car maker as well as General Motors and Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz to recall vehicles with Takata air bags earlier this year.

Official Chinese estimates show more than 20-million cars in China had air bags made by Takata, which have been linked to at least 16 deaths and 180 injuries globally.

The air bags have the potential to explode with too much force and spray shrapnel.

The defect led to the biggest recall in automotive history and the eventual bankruptcy of the Japanese maker.

Volkswagen told Reuters in an e-mailed statement on Thursday that after discussions, Chinese authorities had concluded the fault could occur in rare cases when the air bag was deployed, "which may create a potential safety risk".