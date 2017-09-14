Glencore to sell big stake in Rosneft

Nine months after surprising the world with an $11bn venture to buy a stake in Russia’s state oil company, Glencore is selling most of it and emerging from the deal with a valuable crude supply contract and political ties in Moscow burnished.

The companies announced on Friday that the Glencore-Qatar consortium would sell the bulk of its stake in Rosneft to CEFC China Energy, a little-known but rapidly expanding Chinese conglomerate.

CEFC would become the third-largest shareholder in Russia’s state oil champion after the Russian state and BP, while the Qatar Investment Authority would retain a 4.7% stake.

Glencore would be left with a stake of just 0.5%, but will retain a prized side deal to trade 220,000 barrels a day of oil from Rosneft.

"By means of essentially a political favour to Moscow, they’re able to secure for themselves a significant quantity of material to feed into their trading business at a time when other traders are currently finding this an extremely difficult market," Paul Gait, an analyst at Sanford C Bernstein in London, said.

What is more, the Swiss-based company has cemented its political ties in one of the world’s top producers of commodities.