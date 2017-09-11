Fancy another space in which to be exposed to digital marketing? Think: your car

San Francisco — Adobe Systems has helped companies tackle digital marketing on computers and smartphones. Now, it wants the next key device: your car.

On Monday, the company announced new services that would help businesses use the reams of data in vehicles tied to advancements in voice capabilities, infotainment applications and, eventually, self-driving cars.

Adobe will provide analytics, marketing features and help automate audio adverts, enhanced by the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) feature called Sensei.

Adobe is trying to reach beyond traditional gadgets with its marketing-services arm. After spending about $500m on a video advertising start-up, TubeMogul, the company announced analytics for Amazon.com’s Alexa voice-activated assistant and similar services.

With cars, Adobe is taking on big rivals such as Alphabet’s Google, which provides software inside vehicles. "Just think about the amount of time people spend in their cars," said Amit Ahuja, vice-president of emerging businesses in the Adobe Experience Cloud. "This is spot-on huge." Vehicles today can be linked to the internet through a smartphone, and some car makers such as Daimler and BMW have begun to enable their cars to collect real-time data — with networking that makes it more like a mobile phone, said Michael Ramsey, an analyst with Gartner.

General Motors has been more aggressive with a service that connects with retailers." It’s just in its very infancy — and not nearly in the way it’s being done with the phone," Ramsey said, referring to how digital data can be gathered and analysed. "But that is the plan." Ford has made moves as well. announcing a deal with Amazon for Alexa services in January.

The partnership offers consumers the ability to access their cars from homes, and call up other features from their vehicle via Alexa. Car makers have been slow to adopt more fully connected vehicles, partly because the costs are significant, Ramsey said, adding that more manufacturers would take on the technology in the future.

Vehicle makers are under pressure to show how it will make them money or help them sell more cars, he said. In addition, smartphones already can handle many digital services for drivers and passengers in a car. There are other challenges, including privacy concerns — and how much data consumers are willing to give up, analysts say.

At the same time, they may not embrace the new marketing and advertising messages inside their vehicles. Adobe said privacy was a key issue, adding that "consumer trust and transparency serve as guiding principles in developing new products and offering new services." The company, which counts the largest car makers in the world among its existing customers, is targeting the broader vehicle industry and the developers who make applications designed for the vehicle." We have expanded our vision and our market opportunity," CEO Shantanu Narayen said on the last earnings call in June. Ahuja’s position was created earlier to help Adobe find areas where consumers would be spending time online in the future.

With the new analytics service, companies can capture behaviour signals in the vehicle, such as song selections or voice interactions with the infotainment systems. This could then help better personalise what driver or passenger sees or hears in their vehicles — such as an offer for a restaurant or a discount at the hair salon, based on navigation data.

Another feature could let a corporation send news or music content to the in-car screen. In addition, Adobe will help place audio ads for digital radio and streaming music applications. After the advert is played, marketers can target users again across a variety of platforms, such as video or search.

Adobe hopes car makers can use these tools to find new revenue for their vehicles. The company is working with the Automotive Grade Linux Project, an effort that competes with Google and others, and is being used by Toyota for helping run connected cars. While there are possibilities today, it will take fully driverless systems before the car truly becomes a digital device.

If a driver is doing little more than sitting in a seat with time and attention to burn, more full-fledged entertainment, productivity features and other services will be in demand. "That’s when the door swings wide open to the largest untapped information mine left on the planet," said Eric Noble, professor of vehicle technology at ArtCenter College of Design in California.

Bloomberg