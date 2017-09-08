Companies

FBI investigates if Uber used software to interfere with rival Lyft

08 September 2017 - 18:00 Arunima Banerjee
Picture: BLOOMBERG/KEREM UZEL
Picture: BLOOMBERG/KEREM UZEL

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is probing to see if Uber had used software to illegally interfere with its competitors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The investigation is focusing on an Uber programme, internally known as "hell", that could track drivers working for rival service Lyft, the WSJ said, citing people familiar with the investigation.

Under the programme, which was discontinued in 2016, Uber created fake Lyft customer accounts to seek rides, allowing it to track nearby Lyft drivers and journey prices, the Journal said.

This also allowed Uber to obtain data on drivers who worked with both the car-ride providers and could have allowed it to lure drivers to leave Lyft with cash incentives, WSJ added.

Uber was not immediately available for comment.

The key question for investigators was whether the programme involved unauthorised access of a computer, the newspaper reported.

The investigation was being led by the FBI’s New York office and the Manhattan US attorney’s office, the Journal said.

Uber is already grappling with a range of legal troubles and the report of the FBI investigation comes days after the company named Expedia’s Dara Khosrowshahi as its CEO.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Praise for moves to dump KPMG over Gupta account
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Administration looms after Bell Pottinger fails ...
Companies
3.
Transnet CE Gama denies Guptas paid his hotel fee
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
KPMG under scrutiny about Gupta involvement, as ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Uncertainty around Zwane worsens freeze on mining ...
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.