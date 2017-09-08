Companies

China’s CEFC buys into Rosneft as Glencore, Qatar cut stakes

08 September 2017 - 18:18 Dmitry Zhdannikov
A neon sign displays Gazprom's logo at a petrol station in Belgrade, Serbia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/OLIVER BUNIC
A neon sign displays Gazprom's logo at a petrol station in Belgrade, Serbia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/OLIVER BUNIC

London — Chinese conglomerate CEFC China Energy will buy a 14.16% stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft from a consortium of Glencore and the Qatar Investment Authority in a move that further strengthens the energy partnership between Moscow and Beijing.

CEFC has grown in recent years from a niche oil trader into a sprawling energy conglomerate and the transaction will allow China, the world’s second largest energy consumer, to boost co-operation with the world’s top oil producer.

The deal comes as the US imposes a new round of economic sanctions on Russia making it difficult for large Western firms such as Glencore to develop partnerships and increase ties with state-owned firms such as Rosneft.

Glencore said in a statement that CEFC will buy shares at a premium of about 16% to the 30-day volume weighted average price of Rosneft shares.

The deal has yet to close, pending final negotiations and on receipt by CEFC of all necessary regulatory approvals, according to Glencore. Glencore and the Qatar Investment Authority, which together bought a Rosneft stake of about 19.5% last year, will retain stakes of 0.5% and 4.7% respectively, Glencore said.

Reuters

