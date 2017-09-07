Hurricane Harvey aftermath: Workers return to storm-hit Sasol site

Workers have begun returning to Sasol’s $11bn Lake Charles Chemicals Project after the site in Louisiana was shut for 10 days because of Hurricane Harvey, the company says.

Construction workers came back "albeit at lower-than-usual turnout levels" following the August 26 closure, said Russell Johnson, spokesman for Sasol’s North American operations.

"The site could not be accessed for safe work for seven work days," he said.

In 2016, Sasol raised the projected cost of Lake Charles by 25%, to $11bn, citing problems including weather delays at a site with "poorer-than-anticipated subsurface conditions".

The company has also lowered estimated returns from the plant, which will convert ethane into plastics and other products. The hurricane, which made landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas, closed the region’s petrochemical operations.

Central to the weather delays cited by the company was a 50% increase in rainy days from the 10-year average, according to an investor fact sheet from August 2016. Rainfall from Hurricane Harvey has set a record for the continental US, according to the US weather service.

Sasol fell 1%, to R386.49 in Johannesburg trading on Wednesday, taking its decline over the past month to 5.7%.

The company said it was working with Fluor and TechnipFMC "to assess further workforce and material supply impacts" to the Lake Charles project as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

Bloomberg