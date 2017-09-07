Amazon dangles $5bn incentive as it seeks home for HQ2

Washington — US online giant Amazon announced plans on Thursday for a second North American headquarters, calling on cities to submit proposals for a new hub in which it will invest more than $5bn.

The second headquarters, to be called HQ2, will be "a full equal to our Seattle headquarters", said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and chief executive, in a statement.

"Amazon HQ2 will bring billions of dollars in up-front and ongoing investments, and tens of thousands of high-paying jobs. We’re excited to find a second home."

The announcement highlights the extraordinary growth of Amazon, which was founded two decades ago as an online bookseller and has grown into one of the world’s largest retailers, diversifying into streaming video, cloud computing and other sectors.