Bell Pottinger considers a sale as clients bail

London — Bell Pottinger has put itself up for sale after being expelled from the UK’s public relations industry body and losing clients over a racially divisive social media campaign in SA.

The London-based PR firm, founded by Margaret Thatcher’s media consultant, has hired financial adviser BDO “to look at all options regarding the future of the business”, it said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Finding a buyer may present a challenge to Bell Pottinger as existing investors distance themselves amid controversy over its work for the Gupta family in SA.

Chime Communications two weeks ago returned its 27% stake without compensation, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Clients HSBC Holdings and construction firm Carillion were among the latest companies to stop working with Bell Pottinger, and at least one partner had left, another person said.

Co-founder Timothy Bell told BBC’s Newsnight programme on Monday that the agency was unlikely to survive.

“It’s probably nearing the end,” said Bell, who formed the firm in the 1980s and left last year. “You can try and rescue it but it won’t be very successful.”

Bell Pottinger employs more than 240 people in offices dotting the globe, in locations including Bahrain, Kuala Lumpur and Yangon, Myanmar.

They serve clients ranging from multinational businesses to governments and high-profile individuals, according to its website.

The company had £33.3m in revenue in 2015, and net income of £3.3m, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The agency has attracted attention in the past for taking on controversial clients like former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet’s foundation.

According to a 2016 report by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, a US-funded anti-al-Qaeda propaganda campaign that Bell Pottinger carried out in Iraq included fake insurgent videos used to track those who accessed them.

The latest crisis gathered pace this week after an investigation found Bell Pottinger ran a potentially divisive social media campaign on behalf of the Guptas, who are friends with President Jacob Zuma and in business with his son.

Bell Pottinger was thrown out of the Public Relations and Communications Association in an unprecedented rebuke by the UK’s public relations industry body.

Bell Pottinger has said it accepted there were “lessons to be learned” and that it would abide by the PRCA code of ethical conduct on a voluntary basis.

Many employees had not worked on the account for the Guptas’ Oakbay Investments and would consider applying for individual membership, the company said.

Bell Pottinger was found to have broken four clauses of the PRCA’s code of conduct and professional charter while working for the Guptas. The rules state that members shouldn’t cause racial offense with their work and “deal fairly and honestly” with the public at all times.

Richemont, the luxury-goods company controlled by Johann Rupert, SA’s richest man, ended a contract with Bell Pottinger last year.

Rupert, who has a net worth of $8bn, told the annual meeting of his investment company Remgro that he had been a target of the company’s social media campaign, Business Day reported on December 2.

Investec, which owns a bank and an asset manager in SA and the UK, also dropped Bell Pottinger last year.

Spain’s Banco de Sabadell, while still a client, was reviewing its relationship, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Chime’s decision to abandon its stake, valued at about £5m, followed a 2016 effort to explore options for the holding, the Guardian reported earlier.

Providence Equity Partners owns 75% of Chime with WPP, led by CEO Martin Sorrell, holding the remainder.

“Chime is clearly walking away from a bad situation,” said Paul Sweeney, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. “It appears that Chime’s co-owners, Providence Equity Partners and WPP Group, sense the reputation risk is not worth the relative small cost to write down their investment.”

Bloomberg