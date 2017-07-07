VW plans to topple Tesla in electric cars

Frankfurt — Volkswagen will start deliveries of its first standalone battery-powered models in 2020, around the time that Tesla wants to hand over 1-million vehicles a year.

So why does the German car maker think it can stop the US electric-car pioneer in its tracks?

What Volkswagen lacks in first-mover advantage, the Wolfsburg-based company can make up in global scale and manufacturing expertise, says Herbert Diess, who oversees the group’s namesake brand.

VW today is the world’s biggest car maker, a long-yearned-for status it grabbed from Toyota Motor last year, and Diess wants to claim another crown by making electric vehicles accessible to mass-market buyers, he said in an interview.

"We see Volkswagen as the company that can stop Tesla, because we have abilities Tesla doesn’t have today," Diess said in Frankfurt.

Tesla has become the de-facto benchmark for established car producers from Daimler to BMW to VW seeking a larger slice of the electric-auto market.

And while founder Elon Musk has captured consumers’ appetite with Tesla’s Model S sedans and Model X sport utility vehicles, he has been unable to shake questions about whether he can fulfil ambitious production pledges in coming years.

That may provide an edge for companies like Volkswagen, which churns out more cars across its dozen brands in two days than Tesla sold in all of 2016.

In recent weeks, Diess said, VW has signed off on the final design of the electric ID line-up’s first model, a hatchback similar to the marque’s bestselling Golf.

The car, dubbed the Neo, will be targeted at the European market, priced along the lines of the Golf’s diesel version, and have a range of as much as 600km on a full battery.

Further models

By 2023, the sub-brand will add the Crozz compact crossover for worldwide sale including in China, VW’s largest market, as well as the Lounge, a more spacious sport utility vehicle with a longer wheelbase than the Crozz to appeal to American consumers. A sporty four-door sedan, the Aero-e, will compete with Tesla’s Model S.

Manufacturers are developing battery vehicles in response to regulators’ tightening emissions restrictions that apply across their product lines, particularly new European Union rules set for 2020.

Swedish car maker Volvo Car Group outlined plans this week to phase out cars that rely on combustion engines early in the next decade, and the French government set out environmental policies that eliminate gasoline and diesel as vehicle fuels by 2040.

Electric models have yet to catch on with buyers: the Renault SA-Nissan Motor alliance, the biggest producer of the cars, has not come close to meeting sales goals for the vehicles, and Tesla continues to burn cash as delivery growth goes flat.

BMW has scaled back plans for its standalone "i" electric line-up, which has no predecessors in its traditional cars, and will not be adding to it before 2021.

While Musk said this week that Tesla would ramp up production of its new Model 3 to 20,000 cars a month, the manufacturer’s quarter-by-quarter deliveries weakened.

So far, no car maker has generated returns from electric cars similar to those reaped from combustion-engine vehicles, because of high spending on power-storage technology.

Slow adopter

Volkswagen’s growth into a market-leading behemoth of 12 vehicle brands, including the Audi and Porsche premium nameplates, has also burdened it with a slow-moving bureaucracy that’s far from an early adopter of new trends. The VW marque is only now adding to its SUV offerings, missing out on a burgeoning segment that’s generated healthy margins for rivals including Toyota and General Motors.

The cost of following the industry shift to electric cars poses an additional burden on Volkswagen, which is also spending billions of euros to resolve its two-year-old diesel-emissions scandal and reorganise its corporate structure for speedier decision-making.

"We have to watch out, because we have a lot of work in front of us, and the challenges that lie ahead are enormous," Diess said.

Bloomberg