Missing Chinese tycoon’s holding company set to sell investments

Hong Kong — The financial empire of missing Chinese-born tycoon Xiao Jianhua has put billions of dollars of investments up for sale, including stakes in a life insurer, a trust and banking assets, say three people involved in the process.

A billionaire with links to China’s Communist Party elite, Xiao vanished earlier in 2017.

The magnate was last seen in the early hours of January 27, leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong in a wheelchair with his head covered, accompanied by several people described in the media as mainland Chinese agents.

Xiao’s whereabouts are not known but his disappearance sparked widespread speculation he had been caught up in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on corruption.

Chinese authorities have not commented on Xiao’s disappearance and his family could not be reached for comment.

Two of the sources with knowledge of the process said Chinese authorities were now pressing Tomorrow Holdings, Xiao’s conglomerate, to pare back its asset portfolio, which includes stakes in more than 30 domestic financial institutions.

The sale is part of Beijing’s broader efforts to rein in risky practices by financial services firms, the sources said.

None of the three sources could be named as the sale plans are not public.

The same two sources said Tomorrow had set up an internal team to handle the sale, which would include stakes in Huaxia Life Insurance, New China Trust, Bank of Weifang and Baoshang Bank.

The stakes are substantial, although the specific percentage levels have not been disclosed and it is unclear if Tomorrow controls all of the firms directly.

No external advisers have been mandated, the sources said, and they also did not give any indication of expected prices for individual assets.

"The process is at an early stage and informal feelers are being sent to some large insurers as well as private equity companies," said a fourth person with knowledge of the plans.

According to one source with direct knowledge of the situation, Xiao’s wife Zhou Hongwen, who cofounded Tomorrow with him in 1999, is running the business in his absence, but it was unclear how much she was involved in the decision to put the assets up for sale and whether she was closely involved in the process.

Tomorrow and the four subsidiaries did not return phone calls, e-mails and messages seeking comment. China’s insurance and banking regulators did not respond to requests for comment.

The State Council’s information office also did not respond to a request for comment.