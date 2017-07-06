Missing Chinese tycoon’s holding company set to sell investments
Banking assets and stake in life insurer included in sale more than five months after politically connected billionaire disappeared
Hong Kong — The financial empire of missing Chinese-born tycoon Xiao Jianhua has put billions of dollars of investments up for sale, including stakes in a life insurer, a trust and banking assets, say three people involved in the process.
A billionaire with links to China’s Communist Party elite, Xiao vanished earlier in 2017.
The magnate was last seen in the early hours of January 27, leaving the Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong in a wheelchair with his head covered, accompanied by several people described in the media as mainland Chinese agents.
Xiao’s whereabouts are not known but his disappearance sparked widespread speculation he had been caught up in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on corruption.
Chinese authorities have not commented on Xiao’s disappearance and his family could not be reached for comment.
Two of the sources with knowledge of the process said Chinese authorities were now pressing Tomorrow Holdings, Xiao’s conglomerate, to pare back its asset portfolio, which includes stakes in more than 30 domestic financial institutions.
The sale is part of Beijing’s broader efforts to rein in risky practices by financial services firms, the sources said.
None of the three sources could be named as the sale plans are not public.
The same two sources said Tomorrow had set up an internal team to handle the sale, which would include stakes in Huaxia Life Insurance, New China Trust, Bank of Weifang and Baoshang Bank.
The stakes are substantial, although the specific percentage levels have not been disclosed and it is unclear if Tomorrow controls all of the firms directly.
No external advisers have been mandated, the sources said, and they also did not give any indication of expected prices for individual assets.
"The process is at an early stage and informal feelers are being sent to some large insurers as well as private equity companies," said a fourth person with knowledge of the plans.
According to one source with direct knowledge of the situation, Xiao’s wife Zhou Hongwen, who cofounded Tomorrow with him in 1999, is running the business in his absence, but it was unclear how much she was involved in the decision to put the assets up for sale and whether she was closely involved in the process.
Tomorrow and the four subsidiaries did not return phone calls, e-mails and messages seeking comment. China’s insurance and banking regulators did not respond to requests for comment.
The State Council’s information office also did not respond to a request for comment.
‘THE PROCESS IS AT AN EARLY STAGE AND INFORMAL FEELERS ARE BEING SENT TO SOME LARGE INSURERS…’
Beijing has cracked down on other groups that, like Tomorrow, have used cash from insurance products to invest aggressively in riskier deals in areas such as property and soccer.
Last month, authorities detained Wu Xiaohui, chairman of Anbang Insurance Group, one of China’s flashiest dealmakers and owner of the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York.
Anbang has said the group’s chairman is temporarily unable to fulfill his duties and has not commented further.
Even a partial dismantling of Tomorrow’s business empire, though, would take the aggressive government behaviour a step further than previous warnings or punishments, and raise concerns for other tycoons and their companies.
Xiao, who is in his mid-40s and has close ties with some of China’s senior leaders and their families, was ranked 32nd on the 2016 Hurun China rich list, China’s equivalent of the Forbes list, with a net worth of $6bn. His assets range from financial services to sugar and cement. Xiao, who began his career selling imported computers, had lived for years in serviced apartments in Hong Kong.
Tomorrow’s Huaxia Life grabbed headlines in 2016 as China’s financial regulators cracked down on high-yield, short-term investment products such as universal life insurance products, which are part insurance, part investment.
Huaxia Life’s universal life insurance division recorded 138-billion yuan (R272bn) in premium income in 2016, which accounted for 75% of its total business, official data shows.
In December, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission suspended the firm’s online insurance business and barred it from seeking approval for new products for three months.
The commission said the insurer had failed to remedy problems associated with fake client information.
The fourth source said the insurance watchdog had demanded better oversight of the company, but did not feel Huaxia had made progress and wanted to see it owned by an entity other than Tomorrow.
Barclays bought a stake of nearly 20% in another Tomorrow firm, New China Trust, a decade ago, making it the first foreign bank to invest in a Chinese trust firm. Trusts are nonbank lenders that raise funds with high-yielding investments. Barclays’ stake has since been diluted to below 6%.
One of the sources said Barclays would sell part or all of its remaining shares.
Barclays declined to comment on its stake.
Tomorrow would retain affiliates including Harbin Bank, which lends funds to small businesses, brokerage Hengtai Securities and Tianan Life Insurance, maintaining licences in the main financial sectors, the sources said.
The affiliates did not respond to requests for comment.
Please login or register to comment.