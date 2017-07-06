EU accuses GE and Canon of breaching merger rules

Brussels/Paris — General Electric (GE), Merck, Sigma-Aldrich and Canon received EU antitrust complaints for breaching merger rules, the EU said, months after it fined Facebook for giving misleading information during a deal review.

GE was accused of misleading officials examining its €1.5bn takeover of LM Wind Power, the European Commission said on Thursday. Merck KGaA and Sigma-Aldrich also got objections for failing to provide information on a research project for chemicals during a 2015 merger review, it said. A third complaint went to Canon, which did not seek EU approval before implementing a Toshiba unit takeover in 2016.

EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager signalled a zero tolerance approach to companies that give inaccurate information when she fined Facebook €110m on May 18 for combining WhatsApp data with its other services after having told the merger officials otherwise during the EU’s 2014 review. The social network said it acted in good faith and won a lower fine after co-operating with regulators.

GE’s push into the wind industry comes after the Boston-based firm took over Alstom Renewable Power Sector as part of its $10bn acquisition of Alstom’s power operations two years ago. GE renamed the unit, which produces 6MW offshore wind turbines, GE Renewable Energy.

Japan’s Fair Trade Commission warned Canon in 2016 for implementing the Toshiba deal before seeking regulatory approval.

Bloomberg