Tata and German firm’s issues remain

London — Germany’s Thyssenkrupp is optimistic about progress made by Tata Steel to restructure its UK pensions liabilities, investors and analysts say, but there are still issues to overcome before the two firms can merge their European steel assets.

India-based Tata said in May it had agreed on the main terms of a deal with the UK regulator to cut benefits for its £15bn UK pension scheme — formerly the main stumbling block in merger talks between the two firms.

Though Tata would continue to back a new pension scheme under the terms of a deal that Thyssenkrupp has declined to publicly comment on, analysts and investors say the German firm sees the deal as significantly derisking Tata’s pension.

Thyssenkrupp is waiting, however, for the final terms, likely to be approved in July, and is also concerned about factors such as political uncertainty in the UK due to Brexit, achieving fair value for its assets and winning over German unions.

"It seems like the pension deal is good enough [for Thyssenkrupp]," said one top-20 Thyssenkrupp investor. A top-10 investor and two other top-20 investors contacted by Reuters were also optimistic about the pension deal.

Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel declined to comment.

On a recent roadshow with investment bank Jefferies, Thyssenkrupp’s chief financial officer Guido Kerkhoff "communicated confidence that a merger with Tata is nearing as progress is made to restructure Tata’s UK pension", the bank said in a note.

Thyssenkrupp is encouraged that the new pension scheme to be backed by Tata will start off in surplus, analysts say.

This is thanks to a £550m payment Tata will make into the scheme and to benefit cuts such as linking future pension payout hikes to a lower measure of inflation — a move that will save more than £2bn.

