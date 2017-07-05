HSBC launches search for boss

London — HSBC Holdings has approached Peter Hancock, the former boss of global insurance group American International, to be its next CEO as incoming chairman Mark Tucker considers internal and external candidates to lead Europe’s largest bank, says a person familiar with the matter.

The board had contacted Hancock, a 59-year-old former JPMorgan banker, as a potential replacement for Stuart Gulliver, who is retiring in 2018, said the person, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity about succession issues.

In the meantime, top HSBC executives seeking the CEO role are said to have had informal talks with Tucker, according to other sources.

Before the appointment of Tucker, also 59, who replaces Douglas Flint in October, HSBC had drawn every one of its previous 21 leaders from its own ranks for more than 150 years, according to the bank’s records.

The board responded to calls from shareholders for greater independent oversight after five years of slumping revenue and a litany of misconduct issues since the financial crisis.

An official for HSBC declined to comment.

Hancock stepped down from American International Group earlier in 2017 after seven years at the insurer. He lost the support of investors including billionaire Carl Icahn, who faulted Hancock for failing to meet profitability targets.

Hancock and Tucker overlapped for a few months at American International in 2010, when the insurer spun off Hong Kong-based AIA Group, which Tucker formerly led.

Cambridge fellow

While Hancock would be an outsider, he is cut from the same cloth as many HSBC lifers. Born in London, raised in Hong Kong and educated at Oxford University — as was Gulliver — he then spent two decades at JPMorgan, where he ran the fixed-income business and eventually became chief financial officer.

Rounding off his British establishment credentials, Hancock is a William Pitt Fellow at Cambridge University’s Pembroke College.

Lloyds Banking Group CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio has also been linked with HSBC in media reports, but has consistently said he was happy with his firm.

Internal candidates

Tucker is also considering internal candidates and started informally speaking with top managers two weeks ago to introduce himself and discuss the future of the firm, according to separate people with knowledge of the talks, who asked not to be identified as the conversations were private.

Among HSBC executives, the incoming chairman could choose, those most highly tipped for the top job included John Flint, chief of retail banking and wealth management; Antonio Simoes, who runs the UK and European regional operations; and Samir Assaf, the head of the investment bank, the sources said. All have worked for the firm for at least seven years and sit on the executive committee.

Those executives would try to persuade Tucker that the recent stock rally and improved results under Gulliver, a 37-year HSBC veteran and former trader, vindicated the current team’s three-year-old strategy, said the people. They would also emphasise the importance of preserving the bank’s culture, they said.

Global head of banking Matthew Westerman might also come under consideration, said the people. Though a recent hire, he was the bank’s principal external adviser at Goldman Sachs Group for years before joining in February 2016. Asia-Pacific CEO Peter Wong and veteran Peter Boyles, who now runs the private bank, also had plausible claims to the top job, they said.

Stock surge

HSBC showed a glimpse of top-line growth in the first quarter across its retail and investment banks, and the stock surged to a four-year high after it passed the Federal Reserve’s stress tests last week, freeing up as much as $7bn in capital for dividends and buy-backs.

The firm is steeped in tradition, stemming from the days when the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation financed trade in the British Empire. Staff were keen to preserve legacies such as the international manager programme, which seasons promising young executives with global postings, one of the people said.

The US fined HSBC $1.9bn in 2012 after it was found to have violated sanctions laws and allowed Latin American drug traffickers to launder hundreds of millions of dollars.

The bank has also been caught rigging foreign exchange markets and benchmark interest rates.

Bloomberg