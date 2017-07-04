Companies

RETAIL

Wal-Mart beefs up for a bigger stake

For the past year, the nation’s biggest grocer worked with meat giants to secure a supply of steaks and roasts at no additional cost to consumers

04 July 2017 - 06:24 Matthew Boyleand Jeff Wilson
A Wal-Mart store Salinas, California, US. Picture: ISTOCK
A Wal-Mart store Salinas, California, US. Picture: ISTOCK

New York/Chicago — Just in time for Fourth of July barbecues on Independence Day, top retailer Wal-Mart Stores has upgraded its beef to certified Angus across the US as the fight for food shoppers’ cash intensifies.

For the past year, the nation’s biggest grocer worked with meat giants including Tyson Foods and Cargill to secure a supply of Angus steaks and roasts at no additional cost to consumers, said Scott Neal, Wal-Mart’s senior vice-president of meat, seafood and quality control.

The higher-quality cuts have been available in all of Wal-Mart’s 4,700 US stores since March, but the retailer has not announced or advertised the shift yet. The move is part of Wal-Mart’s response to rapidly intensifying competition: German discounters Aldi and Lidl are expanding aggressively and Amazon.com’s purchase of Whole Foods Markets threatens to upend the industry.

Wal-Mart also wants to entice shoppers by improving the quality of fresh foods such as produce and meat, which are a key draw for customers.

"All purveyors of food are being forced to step up their game," said Bill Lapp, president of consulting firm Advanced Economic Solutions. "There is such disruption in the grocery store sector that you have to do something."

With its marbled, tender cuts, Angus beef has become synonymous with quality. Demand for the meat has skyrocketed in recent years, with fast-food chains like McDonald’s, Burger King and Hardee’s offering Angus burgers.

While US beef consumption has dropped over the past decade because of a 2014 drought that cut the herd to the smallest since 1951, the agriculture department’s Economic Research Service is predicting a rebound, thanks to increased supply. Demand could also increase now that China has restarted imports of US beef, lifting a ban that has been in place since 2003.

"Beef is an absolute opportunity for us in terms of where we can grow," Wal-Mart’s Neal said in a phone interview. "Our market share is not where we want it to be relative to the rest of the store."

Bloomberg

Amazon eyes Wal-Mart shoppers

E-commerce firm boosts brick-and-mortar presence and takes on retailer’s groceries business with $14bn Whole Foods Market deal
Companies
15 days ago

European supermarket battles moves to the US

Lidl and its European rival, Aldi, are expanding to the US, with estimates they could roll out 600 and 2,500 stores there respectively by 2022
Companies
21 days ago

Wal-Mart earnings dip but sales rise at its US stores

The world’s biggest retailer reports earnings of $3bn in the first quarter, due largely to upgrades in infrastructure and better customer service due ...
Companies
1 month ago

