The DA used our logo illegally, charges Proudly South African

"The Proudly South African logo is a registered trademark and as such cannot be used without the organisation’s permission. Proudly South African is a nonpartisan‚ nonpolitical not-for-profit organisation‚ and as such will never align itself with any political party or message."

Proudly South African CEO Eustace Mashimbye said: "This was a flagrant misuse of a legally protected trademark‚ incorporated into a political advert and designed to mislead the public into thinking that Proudly South African in some way endorses the DA’s stance and views‚ which is not the case and we cannot let this go lightly without distancing ourselves from this and any other political campaign."

Proudly South African has demanded a public apology from the party on all platforms that carried the advert.