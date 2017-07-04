The DA used our logo illegally, charges Proudly South African
The Proudly South African campaign on Tuesday accused the DA of illegally using its logo in an advertisement placed in Sunday Times this weekend.
"Proudly South African‚ the buy local advocacy campaign‚ distances itself 100% from the advert seen in the Sunday Times newspaper and on Twitter on 2 July in which the DA made illegal use of its logo‚" the organisation said in a statement.
In our post-ANC SA, we will elect a govt that serves the ppl. Not their family, not their friends & not the Guptas#ANCNCP ↔️ Made in Dubai pic.twitter.com/QT0DYeaP8E— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) July 2, 2017
"The Proudly South African logo is a registered trademark and as such cannot be used without the organisation’s permission. Proudly South African is a nonpartisan‚ nonpolitical not-for-profit organisation‚ and as such will never align itself with any political party or message."
Proudly South African CEO Eustace Mashimbye said: "This was a flagrant misuse of a legally protected trademark‚ incorporated into a political advert and designed to mislead the public into thinking that Proudly South African in some way endorses the DA’s stance and views‚ which is not the case and we cannot let this go lightly without distancing ourselves from this and any other political campaign."
Proudly South African has demanded a public apology from the party on all platforms that carried the advert.
Please login or register to comment.