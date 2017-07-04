ELECTRICITY GENERATION
Hinkley nuclear cost climbs higher
Estimated completion cost for the Hinkley Point C reactors in southwest England is now £19.6bn, up from £18bn last September
Paris — Electricite de France (EDF) said the final bill for building two new reactors in the UK could rise to more than £20bn, reflecting changes to supplier contracts and plant design, and potential construction delays.
The estimated completion cost for the Hinkley Point C reactors in southwest England is now £19.6bn, up from £18bn last September, the Paris-based company said on Monday in a statement. A slippage in schedule could add a further £700m.
"We’ve been able to finalise contracts with some suppliers only after the final investment decision was made" in 2016, Vincent de Rivaz, the head of EDF’s UK subsidiary, said on a conference call. "As we entered the detailed design phase, several adjustments that are specific to the UK and to the regulators’ request have emerged."
The review — just 10 months after EDF signed its contract with the British government — not only cuts the expected rate of return but raises concern that costs could climb further amid doubts over EDF’s ability to manage large nuclear projects on budget.
Bloomberg
