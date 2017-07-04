French energy company Total defies US to sign contract with Iran

Tehran — French energy giant Total defied US pressure on Monday, signing a multibillion-dollar gas deal with Iran, the first by a European firm in more than a decade.

Total will invest an initial $1bn in the South Pars offshore gas field as part of a consortium with Chinese and Iranian firms.

The 20-year project, which will eventually result in a $4.9bn injection, is by far the biggest vote of confidence in the Islamic republic since sanctions were lifted under a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

"Today, for Total, is a historic day, the day we come back to Iran," Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne said at the signing ceremony in Tehran.

The project is the first under the Iran Petroleum Contract, which offers better terms to foreign investors, but has faced criticism from hardliners who said it was too generous.

Oil Minister Bijan Namadar Zanganeh said the deal was a result of moderate President Hassan Rouhani’s resounding re-election victory in May and strong public support for rebuilding ties with the West.

"The people said firmly that our oil policies should continue," Zanganeh said.

He said Iran’s oil industry needed about $200bn in investment over the next five years.

European firms have been hungrily eyeing opportunities in a country with the world’s second-largest gas reserves and fourth-largest oil reserves. But they have been cautious about investing because of continuing US sanctions.

Total has appointed a compliance officer with the sole task of ensuring it does not fall foul of US measures against Iran. In particular, it must prevent cash flowing to Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards — a tall order given their extensive and shadowy presence across the economy.

Just a fortnight ago, the US Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill targeting the Revolutionary Guards over their involvement in regional conflicts and Iran’s ballistic missile programme. The White House is also in the midst of a 90-day review on whether to abandon the nuclear deal entirely, which President Donald Trump threatened to do during his election campaign.

The uncertainty has been enough to deter global firms such as BP from dipping their toes in Iranian waters, while Shell and Russia’s Gazprom have signed only preliminary deals to date.

Even without the threat of sanctions, investing in the Iranian economy is not for the faint-hearted. Foreign companies in Iran still faced "pervasive corruption ... high levels of red tape; potential for currency instability [and] reluctance to allow foreign involvement within the domestic economy", consultancy firm BMI Research wrote in a briefing note on Monday. For all that, Iran’s large population of middle-class consumers presents an irresistible opportunity for many companies in Europe and beyond.

Any attempt to scupper the nuclear deal is likely to face major push-back from its other signatories: Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was warmly received by EU leaders in June and tweeted they were committed to the nuclear deal "despite reckless US hostility".

At the signing, Pouyanne said: "Total has a long history in Iran," pointing to its development of phases two and three of South Pars in the 1990s. It will take a 50.1% stake in the new phase 11 project, while China National Petroleum Corporation will own 30% and Iran’s Petropars, 19.9%.

The aim is to start pumping into the domestic grid in 2021, eventually reaching 50.9-million cubic metres of gas per day. Iranian officials said the products would be worth a total of $54bn at current prices.

Total signed up to develop phase 11 in 2009, but was forced to abandon its projects in 2012, when France joined EU partners and imposed sanctions, including an oil embargo.

