Transnet profit rebounds, Gama cites cuts to discretionary spending
State-owned freight and logistics company Transnet posted a rebound in aftertax profit to R2.8bn for the year to end-March.
This follows the prior year’s collapse to R393m from R5.3bn in 2015.
Revenue grew 5.3% to R65.5bn, driven by growth in volumes in general freight, Transnet reported on Monday.
The rebound in profit was achieved by paring back discretionary spending, with the company expecting the subdued economic environment to remain this year, Transnet CE Siyabonga Gama said.
Speaking at the results presentation, Gama said the company had managed to grow its market share.
Volumes in general freight increased 4.9%, coal was up 2.4%, while automotives grew 24.3%. Iron ore volumes fell 1.5% and manganese volumes rose 17.5%.
Cash generated by operations after working capital changes rose 16.4% to R32.8bn, reflecting the security of the company’s ability to service debt, said Gama.
"Despite the market conditions we had some very good uptake…. We have improved on time arrivals by 171%," he said. "We are very happy with that."
Transnet is in the midst of implementing its seven-year market demand strategy, a planned R300bn capital expenditure programme aimed at modernising infrastructure and shifting freight from road to rail.
The company has, however, struggled to raise funds in the bond market, after it was downgraded by major ratings agencies in April in line with downgrades of SA’s sovereign credit rating.
It has so far spent R145bn since 2012, including R21bn in the previous financial year, which was a decrease of almost a third.
The company still expects to spend a further R229.2bn in the years to its 2024 financial year.
It raised R17bn in non-government-guaranteed debt in the 2017 financial year, and repaid debt of R24.9bn.
Gama said the company had amended its debt obligation, including repaying bonds where investors had sought to trigger higher repayment rates.
Transnet said it expected no significant negative impact on its liquidity or solvency, having foreseen the possibility of the downgrade.
Transnet is among the major state-owned enterprises that the government sees as pivotal for driving "radical economic transformation", with President Jacob Zuma saying on Friday that governance would need to "be improved".
The company is also among the state-owned entities at the centre of allegations of state capture.
The EFF has meanwhile alleged that up to R17bn was lost in a corrupt deal for 1,064 locomotives procured by Transnet, through price inflation of the contracts.
Gama said the Transnet board had resolved to fully probe allegations, appointing an external legal team to this effect.
