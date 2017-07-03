SMART TECHNOLOGY
Samsung ready to relaunch its recalled Galaxy Note 7 smartphone
Seoul — Samsung Electronics said on Sunday it would start selling a refurbished version of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone this week after an embarrassing recall over exploding batteries rocked the tech giant last year.
The recall of millions of Galaxy Note 7 devices cost the world’s largest smartphone maker billions of dollars in lost profits and hammered the [Korean firm’s global reputation.
The refurbished devices, made of recalled, unsealed Note 7 handsets and unused components, came with new batteries, Samsung said.
The limited-edition phone — the Galaxy Note Fan Edition (FE) — would hit shelves in South Korea on July 7, Samsung said, adding it would sell only 400,000 units at home.
The firm said it would decide later whether to release the refurbished edition elsewhere, which is priced at 699,000 won ($611) domestically, far lower than the previous version that was nearly $1,000.
About 3-million Galaxy Note 7 handsets were returned to the firm in 2016, but campaign groups including Greenpeace have expressed concern that discarding the phones could harm the environment.
"The latest launch of the Galaxy Note FE has a significant meaning as an environment-friendly project that minimised the waste of resources," Samsung said.
The recall — the largest by the South Korean tech giant — was deeply embarrassing for Samsung, but it has just launched a new flagship device, the Galaxy S8, to positive reviews and strong orders.
In April, Samsung posted its biggest quarterly net profit in more than three years, although the company has come under pressure on wider fronts.
Lee Jae-Yong, the Samsung group’s vice-chairman and heir to its leadership, is on trial for bribery over his role in a massive corruption scandal.
AFP
Please login or register to comment.