Samsung ready to relaunch its recalled Galaxy Note 7 smartphone

Seoul — Samsung Electronics said on Sunday it would start selling a refurbished version of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone this week after an embarrassing recall over exploding batteries rocked the tech giant last year.

The recall of millions of Galaxy Note 7 devices cost the world’s largest smartphone maker billions of dollars in lost profits and hammered the [Korean firm’s global reputation.

The refurbished devices, made of recalled, unsealed Note 7 handsets and unused components, came with new batteries, Samsung said.