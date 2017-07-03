Companies

Indonesia pacifies cabbies by setting tariff limits for Uber

03 July 2017 - 05:58 Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Eveline Danubrata
Indonesia — Indonesia has set minimum and maximum tariffs for online car-hailing services, aiming to ensure comparable pricing with conventional transport providers whose drivers have complained about being undercut by their newer competitors.

Ride-hailing services such as Uber, Southeast Asia’s Grab and Indonesia’s GO-JEK have heavily subsidised their drivers in Indonesia in order to gain market share in the country of 250-million people, analysts say.

The transport ministry said it had set a tariff range for online car-hailing services of 3,500-6,000 rupiah ($0.26-$0.45) per kilometre for the islands of Java, Bali and Sumatra. For the islands of Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Nusa Tenggara, Maluku and Papua, the range is 3,700-6,500 rupiah per kilometre.

The regulation kicked in on Saturday and would be evaluated in the next six months, the ministry said.

"There has to be a balance between conventional and online transport, so that has to be regulated," said Pudji Hartanto Iskandar, director-general of land transport at the ministry.

Indonesia’s two biggest established taxi operators are Jakarta-listed Blue Bird and Express Transindo Utama, whose share prices have fallen on investor concerns about competition from the cheaper ride-hailing services.

Drivers of Blue Bird and Express have called for a ban on ride-hailing services, claiming they were subject to less stringent requirements than conventional taxis.

Uber said in an e-mailed statement that it had not yet received a copy of Indonesia’s new regulations.

"However, we remain committed to working with the government to find a path forward that accommodates the interests of riders and driver partners and supports innovation, competition and customer choice," Uber said.

Grab and GO-JEK did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters

