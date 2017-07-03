Indonesia pacifies cabbies by setting tariff limits for Uber

The regulation kicked in on Saturday and would be evaluated in the next six months, the ministry said.

"There has to be a balance between conventional and online transport, so that has to be regulated," said Pudji Hartanto Iskandar, director-general of land transport at the ministry.

Indonesia’s two biggest established taxi operators are Jakarta-listed Blue Bird and Express Transindo Utama, whose share prices have fallen on investor concerns about competition from the cheaper ride-hailing services.

Drivers of Blue Bird and Express have called for a ban on ride-hailing services, claiming they were subject to less stringent requirements than conventional taxis.

Uber said in an e-mailed statement that it had not yet received a copy of Indonesia’s new regulations.

"However, we remain committed to working with the government to find a path forward that accommodates the interests of riders and driver partners and supports innovation, competition and customer choice," Uber said.

Grab and GO-JEK did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters