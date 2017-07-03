Gupta wedding costs Moses Kgosana his Alexander Forbes post

Former KPMG Africa CE Moses Kgosana will no longer become Alexander Forbes’s chairman on August 31, the insurance group said on Monday.

Incumbent chairman Sello Moloko would remain in the post until a new replacement had been selected, Alexander Forbes said.

Kgosana’s resignation followed a discovery by investigative journalism unit amaBhungane and Daily Maverick’s Scorpio in the leaked Gupta e-mails indicating KPMG was complicit in allowing the family to saddle South African taxpayers with the R30m bill for their Sun City wedding bash.