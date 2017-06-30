How Cape firms secured R100m in halaal export deals

Nine South African companies that participated in a trade mission to Senegal have clinched orders for halaal products totalling more than R100m over five years.

The trip in early June, organised by Wesgro, the Western Cape’s trade and investment promotion agency, came as the Western Cape looks to establish itself as a major exporter of halaal products. In all, 12 firms from a range of sectors across the province participated and the deals are expected to yield about 84 jobs.

The Western Cape is pursuing opportunities in East, West and North Africa, as well as in Asia and the Middle East, where the majority of the world’s Muslim population lives. The fast-growing global halaal market is worth more than $2.3-trillion.

The agency was aiming to establish the province as a major exporter of halaal products, said Michael Gamwo, who heads Wesgro’s Africa unit.

"We chose Senegal because it has a 90% Muslim population and is a springboard to enter other countries in the subregion such as Mali and Guinea," said Gamwo. The halaal goods export strategy also focused on Nigeria, Cameroon, Asia and the Middle East, he said.