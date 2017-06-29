Quinoa salad by drone? Why Amazon’s plans for Whole Foods make sense

Bricks-and-mortar retailers in the US have announced more than 3,200 store closures so far this year, and Credit Suisse analysts expect that number to increase to more than 8,600 before the end of the year. By comparison, 6,163 stores shut down in 2008, the worst year for closures on record, according to Business Insider UK.

On YouTube, video series called “Dead Malls of America” or “Ghost Malls of America” are building cult followings for people who film themselves walking around deserted malls.

Stores are closing, according to Business Insider UK, because of the rise of e-commerce and shifts in how people spend their money. Shoppers are devoting bigger shares of their wallets to entertainment, restaurants and technology, while spending less on clothing and accessories.

People might be spending less on clothes but they will always need to spend money on food, and this is where the Whole Foods acquisition starts to make sense.

When I was last in the US, Whole Foods was about the only store that I thought stocked what I (a farm girl) would call food. After seeing chicken breasts the size of the Hulk at Walmart, pumped full with goodness-knows-what hormones, and anaemic fruit and vegetables, I fled to the closest Whole Foods. It is a great store. The food and produce are of a brilliant quality. However, it is expensive, its shares have struggled and the margins aren’t great.