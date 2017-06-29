Quinoa salad by drone? Why Amazon’s plans for Whole Foods make sense
What will happen once Amazon unleashes the force of its radical distribution on Whole Foods?
A month ago, I read a Business Insider UK headline saying: “Warren Buffett just confirmed the death of retail as we know it!”
Buffett sold $900-million of Walmart stock in February this year, at a time when the retailer was investing billions to try to catch up to Amazon. So I was surprised when I read that Amazon had just done the opposite and put in a bid of $13.7-billion for Whole Foods, which has a retail footprint of 465 physical stores. Perhaps I shouldn’t have been, as Amazon is a quintessential disruptor and the grocery market is ripe for disruption.
At holding company Berkshire Hathaway’s recent annual meeting, Buffett is reported to have said: "The department store is online now … I have no illusion that 10 years from now will look the same as today, and there will be a few things along the way that surprise us." He added: "The world has evolved and it's going to keep evolving, but the speed is increasing."
Bricks-and-mortar retailers in the US have announced more than 3,200 store closures so far this year, and Credit Suisse analysts expect that number to increase to more than 8,600 before the end of the year. By comparison, 6,163 stores shut down in 2008, the worst year for closures on record, according to Business Insider UK.
On YouTube, video series called “Dead Malls of America” or “Ghost Malls of America” are building cult followings for people who film themselves walking around deserted malls.
Stores are closing, according to Business Insider UK, because of the rise of e-commerce and shifts in how people spend their money. Shoppers are devoting bigger shares of their wallets to entertainment, restaurants and technology, while spending less on clothing and accessories.
People might be spending less on clothes but they will always need to spend money on food, and this is where the Whole Foods acquisition starts to make sense.
When I was last in the US, Whole Foods was about the only store that I thought stocked what I (a farm girl) would call food. After seeing chicken breasts the size of the Hulk at Walmart, pumped full with goodness-knows-what hormones, and anaemic fruit and vegetables, I fled to the closest Whole Foods. It is a great store. The food and produce are of a brilliant quality. However, it is expensive, its shares have struggled and the margins aren’t great.
This is where the Amazon purchase could make a difference: food needs to be fresh and close to its source and consumer. If Amazon can unleash the force of its radical distribution on Whole Foods, there might be considerable cost benefits for both the company and the consumer. There is also scope for innovation in the form of self-checkout, personalised pricing and drone delivery.
As Buffett says, the world is evolving fast – having a fresh quinoa salad for lunch and your weekly groceries delivered to your desk by drone might well be a reality in the not-too-distant future.
Kate Stannard is an investment manager at Investec Wealth & Investment.
This article was paid for by Investec.
