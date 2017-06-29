According an independent investigation by advocate Geoff Budlender‚ contained in the report released by Sexwale‚ the deals are alleged to have seen several Gupta companies receive kickbacks from a series of suspected dodgy business dealings.

According to invoices contained in Budlender’s report‚ Eskom paid Trillian‚ in which Essa has a 60% stake‚ more than R250m for various services rendered between April and August 2016. Transnet paid just over R105m to Trillian between April and June 2016.

Wood said the move‚ "which has been discussed and planned"‚ would be announced next week.

The announcement is seen as a sign of increasing pressure on companies doing business with the Gupta family.

Distancing himself from the report‚ Wood said he had been "relentlessly and unfairly tarred and feathered".

"I have not been given a proper opportunity to account and state my side. I was anxious to approach advocate Budlender‚ who I have the greatest of respect for‚ but my proposal of giving a verbal account first and then written submissions‚ was turned down.

"I do not know why. What I can say is that I have never lied. I categorically deny being involved in any corrupt practices."

He said he had approached Essa on numerous occasions and asked him whether he was involved in anything "untoward".

"Every time he said he was not. I took him at face value. People are innocent until proven guilty."