Murdoch’s Sky takeover faces threat of competition probe

London — Britain signalled Thursday that it wanted a takeover of pan-European satellite TV giant Sky by Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox entertainment group to undergo an in-depth competition investigation.

The government had announced in March that 21st Century Fox’s £11.4bn bid for Sky would face an initial probe by media watchdog Ofcom.

The blockbuster takeover has already been approved by regulators in Austria, Germany, Ireland and Italy, as well as the European Union, but not yet in Britain.

Karen Bradley, the Conservative government’s minister for culture, media and sport, told parliament on Thursday she was "minded" to refer the bid for a phase two investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority regulator.

She cited Ofcom’s assessment that the deal would hand Murdoch "increased influence" over the Britain’s news agenda and the political process.

However, Bradley said she did not have concerns over Fox’s "genuine commitment to broadcasting standards".

The minister added she would reach a final decision after considering further representations.

Murdoch had previously failed in 2011 to buy the pay-tv group, then known as BSkyB, due to a phone-hacking scandal at his now-defunct News of the World tabloid newspaper.

In its assessment, Ofcom argued that the latest takeover bid raised "public interest concerns" and could warrant a full investigation on grounds of media plurality.

"Ofcom’s report states that the proposed transaction would give the Murdoch Family Trust material influence over news providers with a significant presence across all key platforms," Bradley said.

"This potentially raises public interest concerns because, in Ofcom’s view, the transaction may increase members of the Murdoch Family Trust’s ability to influence the overall news agenda and their ability to influence the political process and it may also result in the perception of increased influence.

"These are clear grounds whereby a referral to a phase two investigation is warranted — so that is what I am minded to do." In reaction to the news, Sky and Fox said they would continue to work with authorities over the matter.

Sky added however that it was "disappointed" at the development.

The pay-tv broadcaster added Ofcom had said Fox’s undertakings to maintain editorial independence of Sky News would "mitigate the media plurality concerns".

Murdoch’s Fox had announced in December last year it had reached a formal agreement to buy the 61% stake in Sky which it does not already own. The transaction would expand the footprint of the media-entertainment powerhouse owned by the Australian-born media mogul.

However, it also raised fears that it could give the Murdoch family too much control over the British media landscape. 21st Century Fox is one of the world’s largest entertainment companies with a vast portfolio of cable, broadcast, film, pay-TV and satellite assets across six continents.

Sky broadcasts a similar offering, including the 24-hour Sky News channel, and also provides internet and telephone services.

In late 2014, Sky changed its name from BSkyB after buying Sky Italia and a majority holding in Sky Deutschland.

