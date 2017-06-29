British watchdog probes PwC over BT’s Italian unit

Current and former staff have said practices to disguise the Italian unit’s true financial performance had been going on since at least 2013.

PwC said it would continue to co-operate fully with the Financial Reporting Council in its inquiries, adding that the regulator had a duty to investigate where it believed there was a public interest, in order to give confidence to financial markets.

"Audit quality is of paramount importance to the firm," a spokesman said.

"The Financial Reporting Council ’s annual reviews of our audit work, policies and procedures show a continued trend of improvement in our work and we use the council’s insights, together with our own reviews, to continuously improve how we deliver high quality audits."

BT said earlier this month it would drop PwC, its auditors since 1984, in favour of KPMG after an evaluation found "areas for improvement".

Reuters