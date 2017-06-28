Companies

Toshiba hits back, sues Western Digital for interfering in sale of chip unit

28 June 2017 - 11:43 Reed Stevenson and Robert Fenner
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Tokyo/Hong Kong — Toshiba sued Western Digital in a Japanese court, asking for ¥120bn ($1bn) in damages and seeking to stop the US company from interfering in the sale of its chip unit.

The litigation, filed on Wednesday in Tokyo District Court, consists of two parts.

Toshiba is seeking to stop Western Digital from making claims with regard to the ownership of the business that Toshiba is trying to sell.

The Japanese company also says Western Digital’s employees improperly obtained proprietary information.

Legal action between Toshiba and Western Digital has been escalating.

Last month, Western Digital invoked an arbitration clause in their business agreement, seeking to block Toshiba’s transfer of ownership of the unit to a separate legal entity in preparation for a sale.

Toshiba, which has since reversed that transfer, then had its lawyers at Morrison & Foerster send a letter to the US company to stop its "harassment" as it tries to sell the memory chip business.

The escalating standoff between the companies over the chip sale could imperil Toshiba’s plans to use cash from the divestment to plug a hole in its balance sheet from a massive loss in its nuclear power business.

Last week, Toshiba said that a consortium led by the Innovation Network of Japan, Bain Capital and other investors were the preferred bidder for the semiconductor business, and it was aiming to reach final agreement and close the deal by March 2018.

Bloomberg

11th-hour bid resubmitted for Toshiba’s flash memory chip unit

Western Digital and KKR are trying to prevent a Japanese government-Bain capital consortium — but Wednesday’s shareholders meeting looms
Companies
21 hours ago

Toshiba picks buyers for chip unit but big hurdles remain

The beleaguered Japanese company selects Bain and Japanese government investors for support but the hotly contested deal is far from certain
Companies
6 days ago

GLOBAL MARKETS: Toshiba to pay to ensure construction of US reactors

While Italian bank’s chief expects help for struggling lenders
Money & Investing
12 days ago

Apple and Dell join Foxconn in bid for Toshiba chip business

US-based Kingston Tech is also part of the deal, and Amazon are close to joining, with Google, Microsoft and Cisco ‘in talks’ about the bid
Companies
15 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Why blacks are avoiding property sector
Companies / Property
2.
Gupta ally used ‘fake Nene letter’ for loan
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
How Dongfang won R4bn 'cooked' Eskom tender
Companies / Energy
4.
Group Five gives in on proxies deadline
Companies / Industrials
5.
SAA board members in no-show at Parliament
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.