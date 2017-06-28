Top Chinese car maker plans first plant in India

Mumbai — SAIC Motor, China’s largest vehicle maker by sales volume, plans to set up its first car manufacturing plant in India as Chinese car makers rivals push into overseas markets.

The Shanghai-based state-owned vehicle maker will bring its MG brand to the South Asian country and begin operations in 2019, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The vehicle maker will set up a wholly owned unit in India, to be headed by former General Motors executive Rajeev Chaba, and announce details of its manufacturing plant and product strategy at a later stage.

SAIC’s entry would make it the first Chinese car maker to produce passenger cars in India, projected to become the third-largest vehicle market worldwide in 2020. China is encouraging its domestic companies to venture overseas and seek greater market share, as part of a broader goal to strengthen the country’s motor industry.

Great Wall Motor and Guangzhou Automobile Group are working on selling their models in developed markets such as the US, while Zhejiang Geely Holding Group this month invested in Malaysia’s Proton Holdings as part of its expansion into Southeast Asia.

The MG brand is undergoing a revamp under SAIC Motor, which unveiled a sports coupe concept at the Shanghai motor show in April. The vehicle maker is banking on the prototype to help lift the marque’s profile among local and overseas consumers.

The Shanghai-based firm, which has joint ventures with General Motors and Volkswagen in China, has been exporting locally made Buick Envision sport utility vehicles to North America since May of last year. SAIC, which also owns the Maxus and Roewe brands, has said it is making preparations to enter the US — the world’s second-biggest vehicle market — on its own.

A representative for SAIC Motor could not be immediately reached for comment.

Bloomberg