Madoff investors pay $370m to resolve lawsuits

New York — Two groups of offshore funds that invested in Bernard Madoff’s fraudulent securities firm agreed to pay a combined $370m to resolve lawsuits by the court-appointed trustee raising cash for victims.

Lagoon Investment and related funds will hand over about $240m, while Thema Fund and its affiliates will pay about $130m, trustee Irving Picard said in a statement on Tuesday. Details of the settlements were filed in US Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, where the suits were filed in 2010.

The deals were struck just one day after the estates of Madoff’s dead sons, Andrew and Mark, agreed to pay a total of $23m to settle lawsuits by the trustee accusing them of profiting from the scam for years. The trustee has so far raised more than $11.6bn for victims through hundreds of lawsuits against funds and customers who profited from the scam.

Stephen Harbeck, CEO of the industry-financed Securities Investor Protection Corporation, which hired Picard, called the settlements "significant accomplishments" given the difficulty of recovering funds from offshore accounts, according to the statement.

British Virgin Islands

Lagoon, which is based in the British Virgin Islands, and Thema, with headquarters in Bermuda, were among many feeder funds that directed cash to Madoff’s New York-based investment advisory business, often without their customers’ knowledge. Thousands of Madoff customers lost $17.5bn in principal when his Ponzi scheme collapsed in December 2008. Thema alone lost about $1bn.

Under the accord, Thema and Lagoon will turn over all the money they withdrew from their accounts in the six-year period prior to Madoff’s arrest. The settlement clears the way for the funds to get approved claims in the bankruptcy case, meaning they’ll get a share in Picard’s recoveries and distribute the money to their own customers.

A hearing on the deal is scheduled for July 26.

Thema and Lagoon were among a dozen funds that used HSBC Holdings Plc as custodian. Picard, in 2010, sued the London-based bank for $9bn for allegedly aiding Madoff’s fraud through the network of feeder funds. The trustee lost that suit as well as his cases against other banks with similar connections to Madoff on the grounds that trustees can only collect money owed to the estate, not sums owed to creditors.

Madoff, 79, pleaded guilty in 2009 and was sentenced to 150 years in prison. At the time his Ponzi scheme fell apart, customer statements reflected more than $40bn in imaginary profit from fake investments. Five of Madoff’s top aides were convicted after a trial in 2014.

Bloomberg