Fitch lifts outlook for VW to stable saying financial risks from scandal are known

London — Volkswagen’s (VW’s) debt outlook was raised to stable from negative at Fitch Ratings, which said the bulk of operational and financial risks from the car maker’s diesel-emissions scandal were now known.

Fitch also affirmed VW’s BBB+ long-term debt rating, three ranks above junk, saying after the market closed on Tuesday that while the possibility of further legal action related to emissions has not disappeared, the risks to the Wolfsburg, Germany-based car maker had become manageable. The stable outlook means the credit-reporting firm was unlikely to change VW’s rating soon.

"In particular, we believe that the group could accommodate several billion euros in additional fines and/or recall and repair costs and still sustain its current ratings," Fitch said in a statement. VW has demonstrated "a strong resilience" since the start of the emissions crisis in September 2015, with only a limited effect on credit metrics seen by the "exit point" of 2019-2020, when the bulk of cash outflows will hit.

VW has set aside €22.6bn so far to pay for fixing or buying back vehicles, fines and other penalties. It faces further costs from lawsuits related to its rigging of as many as 11-million diesel-powered cars worldwide to cheat on emissions tests. The car maker, the world’s largest, is also in the midst of a reorganisation that chairperson Hans Dieter Poetsch is overseeing to prevent a repeat of the scandal.

The car maker’s shares declined 0.3% to €133.70 as of 9.27am in Frankfurt, valuing the company at €68.1bn. Its €1.5bn bond maturing in October 2023 traded down 0.1% at €100.47.

Fitch lowered Volkswagen’s rating to BBB+ from A in November 2015 with a negative outlook, saying the scandal raised questions about management and internal controls. The firm stood by the rating in June 2016 after provisions against the crisis hurt earnings, while saying the group was showing resilience and had improved visibility.

Bloomberg