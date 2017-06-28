Eskom gets smart in its battle to identify electricity thieves

Despite perceptions that electricity theft occurs mainly in poor communities, about 39% is by industrial and commercial customers, and 61% by households, including in affluent areas. Dileep John, Eskom’s project manager for energy and revenue losses, said some businesses were willing to risk paying penalties for electricity theft because the fine was less than the electricity saving. They did not realise Eskom was also entitled to recover its lost revenue, which could amount to very significant amounts of money.

Eskom is close to completing a programme to install 30,000 smart meters in Sandton and Midrand and has installed 40,000 out of a targeted 180,000 split meters in Soweto. These are Eskom’s direct customers. Municipalities also have their own plans for rolling out smart meters.

John said Eskom was able to reconcile the electricity fed into a network with its billing system to identify shortfalls. It is currently testing some of the capabilities of smart meters beyond consumption and billing information. For example, smart meters can send an alarm to the central system as soon as their covers are removed, prior to tampering. The central system can turn off customers’ power remotely in the event of non-payment. Smart meters communicate with other meters in their vicinity so the central system can detect if anything is moved.

Using visualisation, or a visible representation, Eskom can monitor a single household’s consumption and compare it with its neighbour’s to identify customers consuming abnormally little electricity, which may be because they are bypassing the system or the meter is faulty. Recently, it identified a pre-paid customer whose household was still using power but who had last bought R100 of electricity three months earlier.

When anomalies are picked up, Eskom sends investigators to the household. As a result of recent amendments to the Electricity Act and the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, offenders face penalties and jail terms.