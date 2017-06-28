Companies

Eskom gets smart in its battle to identify electricity thieves

28 June 2017 - 05:46 Charlotte Mathews
Stolen heavy-duty electrical cables in Mthatha. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
Stolen heavy-duty electrical cables in Mthatha. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

Eskom is increasingly using smart meters and data analytics to identify electricity thieves as it tackles a growing problem that, in the year to March, accounted for 7.55% of its energy losses from 6.19% in 2012-13.

In January, a 15-month toddler was killed in his yard by an illegal electricity connection. In February, three people were electrocuted in separate incidents on the South Coast, apparently after stepping on exposed cables.

In May communities around Gauteng protested in the streets about continued outages resulting from cable theft.

These are some of the human costs of electricity theft. In financial terms, Eskom loses about R5.4bn of revenue a year and municipalities about R15.2bn from illegal connections, meter tampering, illegal sales of pre-paid electricity, theft of infrastructure and non-payment, Madeline Kadzinga, the marketing project manager of Eskom’s anti-electricity theft campaign, said at a media briefing in Germiston on Tuesday.

Despite perceptions that electricity theft occurs mainly in poor communities, about 39% is by industrial and commercial customers, and 61% by households, including in affluent areas. Dileep John, Eskom’s project manager for energy and revenue losses, said some businesses were willing to risk paying penalties for electricity theft because the fine was less than the electricity saving. They did not realise Eskom was also entitled to recover its lost revenue, which could amount to very significant amounts of money.

Eskom is close to completing a programme to install 30,000 smart meters in Sandton and Midrand and has installed 40,000 out of a targeted 180,000 split meters in Soweto. These are Eskom’s direct customers. Municipalities also have their own plans for rolling out smart meters.

John said Eskom was able to reconcile the electricity fed into a network with its billing system to identify shortfalls. It is currently testing some of the capabilities of smart meters beyond consumption and billing information. For example, smart meters can send an alarm to the central system as soon as their covers are removed, prior to tampering. The central system can turn off customers’ power remotely in the event of non-payment. Smart meters communicate with other meters in their vicinity so the central system can detect if anything is moved.

Using visualisation, or a visible representation, Eskom can monitor a single household’s consumption and compare it with its neighbour’s to identify customers consuming abnormally little electricity, which may be because they are bypassing the system or the meter is faulty. Recently, it identified a pre-paid customer whose household was still using power but who had last bought R100 of electricity three months earlier.

When anomalies are picked up, Eskom sends investigators to the household. As a result of recent amendments to the Electricity Act and the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, offenders face penalties and jail terms.

HARTMUT WINKLER: Renewable energy is being crushed in the coal and nuclear grinder

'The power utility’s stand threatens the viability of the entire renewable energy sector in the country'
Business
23 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gupta ally used ‘fake Nene letter’ for loan
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
SAA’s loss deepens, and the new year has begun ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
How Dongfang won R4bn 'cooked' Eskom tender
Companies / Energy
4.
Gupta associates peddled ‘fake Nene letter’ for ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Luxury retail sector starts to feel pinch
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

New law to give cable thieves longer jail terms than murderers
Politics

Eskom launches Operation Khanyisa to fight illegal connections in KwaZulu-Natal
National

Covert Eskom operatives unearth people doing illegal reconnections
News / Latest News

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.