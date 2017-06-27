Why Naspers may revitalise its video entertainment unit

Naspers chief financial officer Basil Sgourdos said it may take a "couple of years" for the sub-Saharan Africa business to return to profitability.

"Video entertainment has become both more mature and more competitive."

He expects the business to continue containing costs and with its further turnaround strategies. The pay-TV businesses including South African operations added 1.5-million subscribers for a 11.9-million total.

Commenting on the video entertainment business Falcon Crest Asset Managers CEO Farai Mapfinya said the group was sticking with its "spaghetti approach, which is quite nimble for a company of its size".

"The group tries various things quite aggressively and just as quickly turns off the tap if the line of sight and development direction appears to be flawed," he said.

"We think it is a good strategy and works even better especially for a company with the capital resources of its size," Mapfinya said.

There were reports that Naspers may sell its sub-Saharan pay-TV business.

Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk told Bloomberg that "so far it [the sub-Saharan Africa operation] has turned out to be a viable business. Whether that will change in a number of years, we will have to see".