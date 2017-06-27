Why a record $90bn fine is the least of Google’s problems in Europe

San Francisco — Google executives will wake up on Tuesday to the largest antitrust fine in European history.

Even a whopping financial penalty would do little to phase a company whose parent has more than $90 billion in cash, though.

Of graver concern is the prospect that regulators will force Google to change the way it handles online shopping searches, one of its biggest sources of sales growth and strongest weapons against rivals Facebook and Amazon.com.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager may require Google to feature listings and prices from competitors more prominently in shopping search results.

That could dent a business that’s grown quickly since 2009 to account for as much as a fifth of the highly profitable ad revenue Google generates.

European Union authorities have spent years building their case against Google, arguing the company favours its own shopping search results over those of other price-comparison websites. Google has denied wrongdoing.

The allegations strike at the heart of a type of online advertising known as product listing ads, or PLAs, that is growing at almost three times the rate of traditional text-based Search ads, according to digital marketing firm Merkle.

The format lets a marketer place an ad for an item with large images and price information in the prime digital real estate at the top of search results.

"Shopping is important because it adds to search. It’s not just a link; you get more visibility on what you’re going to click on," Needham analyst Kerry Rice says. "If it’s not at the top of search results it probably loses value because Google may not be able to charge as much for these ads."