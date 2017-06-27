Bankrupt Takata’s executives face angry shareholders

Tokyo — Takata executives faced angry investors on Tuesday after the company at the centre of the world’s biggest car safety recall filed for bankruptcy and said it was being bought by a US company.

The filing all but destroys any value left in the Japanese airbag maker’s shares, which will be delisted from the Tokyo stock exchange in July.

Many who attended the shareholder meeting on Tuesday expressed outrage at how the car parts company handled the crisis caused by a defect in the firm’s airbags that has been blamed for at least 16 deaths and scores of injuries.

"I’m resigned to it now that my anger has subsided. That time has passed," said one investor who declined to give his name, outside the meeting, which was closed to media.