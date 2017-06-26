Naspers still leans on Tencent

Disclosure had improved, Verster said. The group appeared to be nearing the end of major spending.

"In the next year or two, we might see a listing of some of the e-commerce businesses."

On Friday, Naspers’s share price closed 2.6% higher at R2,639 following the release of full-year results to March. Core headline earnings increased 41% to $1.8bn. Fully diluted core headline earnings per N share were up 36% to 406c. Once more, Tencent was the outstanding performer, outweighing losses in the business-to-consumer business and the sub-Saharan Africa video entertainment business, as well as increased development spend.

Tencent’s revenue contribution increased 39%, e-commerce revenue advanced 11%, while video-entertainment (MultiChoice and DStv) was unchanged and media (Media24) shrank 3%.

Divisional contributions to trading profit were a stark reminder of the importance of Tencent. The internet company increased its trading profit contribution 39%. Reflecting the effect of hefty development spending, contribution from e-commerce was down 9%. Video entertainment’s contribution to trading profit plummeted 53% and media’s contribution dropped 34%.

E-commerce, which has a plethora of businesses across the world, was hit by development spend and losses, but 21 of the businesses posted a profit.

Two cash-hungry businesses were letgo, which is investing heavily to get into the US market, and India-based e-tail associate Flipkart. The management said letgo’s results were encouraging and "investment in the US market and elsewhere will continue for several years".

Video entertainment, which is the MultiChoice pay-TV business operating in sub-Saharan Africa, was hit by tough economic conditions and adverse currency movements. Customers are billed in local currencies but the bulk of the cost-base is US-dollar denominated.

"Given the high fixed-cost base, continued subscriber growth is key to improving profitability," Naspers said.

In SA, the subscriber base benefited from bouquet restructuring and more aggressive pricing. Media24 barely made an impact in the enormous global company. "Besides ongoing challenges from structural changes in the print media industry, the segment also continues to face tough macroeconomic conditions due to a weak … rand," the management said.

The group would continue to migrate audiences to digital platforms and scale e-commerce interests while containing costs.