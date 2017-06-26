Curro sets sights on 500 schools

Fast-growing private education business, Curro Holdings, which investment company PSG Group controls, has set a long-term expansion target of 500 schools by 2030.

Outgoing CEO Chris van der Merwe disclosed this at the annual meeting in Stellenbosch on Friday. Van der Merwe — who will now head Curro’s tertiary education spin-off, Stadio Holdings – said the private school market in SA lagged those in other countries globally, where independent schools made up nearly 20% of the total number of schools, compared with just 4.4% in SA.

"If SA follows this trend, there is huge potential for many more independent schools to be developed," he said.

Curro CEO designate Andries Greyling said the group would open two Curro Castles (preprimary schools) in Oakdene (Gauteng) and Uitzicht (Cape Town) in 2018, as well as three Curro Academy campuses in Sunningdale (Cape Town), Riverside and Mamelodi (both in Gauteng).

He said Curro would concentrate its expansive efforts in the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces and would consider expanding into other regions via acquisition.

Van der Merwe said Curro had increased pupil numbers by a compound growth rate of 31% since 2012, with revenue and earnings increasing at a compound growth rate of 48% and 83%, respectively over the same period.