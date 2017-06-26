BUSINESS DAY TV: Top business school buy is part of our multiversity strategy

Curro founder and Stadio CEO designate Chris van der Merwe discusses the education group’s latest acquisitions ahead of the listing of its tertiary division later this year

BUSINESS DAY TV: Private tertiary education group Stadio Holdings added to its growing stable of brands this week as it acquired 74% of Southern Business School (SBS) Holdings. The acquisition follows a recent buy-up of film school AFDA and furthers the group’s ambition to list on the JSE, after unbundling from Curro.

Joining me now on the line from Cape Town is Stadio’s CEO Chris van der Merwe.

Chris, welcome, tell us about the SBS deal.

CHRIS VAN DER MERWE: We’re all very excited about the SBS deal. It is a top business school referred to as Southern Business School and this forms part of our general strategy to build what we call a "multiversity" to make sure that we cover all the areas of various degrees …we’re all very excited about this acquisition.

BDTV: So you recently acquired AFDA and now the acquisition of SBS, how much more bulking up will you do before you intend to list on the JSE, that’s in Q4 this year?

CVDM: Currently we have three Embury sites, one in KZN, one in Waterfall Estate and one in Pretoria and then obviously after the acquisition of SBS we added another two sites, they actually have two registered sites of delivery, AFDA has four sites of delivery. In total, we actually have nine registered sites if you consider Embury, SBS and ADFA. Then we also acquired a company called CA Connect, they actually specialise in taking students from a BCom degree to becoming CAs, so it all forms part of the strategy to actually cover a wide variety of degree programmes.

BDTV: So how much more bulking up can we expect in the run up to listing?

CVDM: In South Africa currently, there are about 120 independent institutes of higher learning and we expect to pursue the avenue of greenfields development on the one side as well as growing by means of acquiring some top brands. Now there are not many top brands to be acquired but currently the market can expect that there are some extra acquisitions in the offing.