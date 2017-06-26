BUSINESS DAY TV: Top business school buy is part of our multiversity strategy
Curro founder and Stadio’s CEO, Chris van der Merwe, tells us about the group’s latest acquisitions ahead of the listing of its tertiary division
Curro founder and Stadio CEO designate Chris van der Merwe discusses the education group’s latest acquisitions ahead of the listing of its tertiary division later this year
BUSINESS DAY TV: Private tertiary education group Stadio Holdings added to its growing stable of brands this week as it acquired 74% of Southern Business School (SBS) Holdings. The acquisition follows a recent buy-up of film school AFDA and furthers the group’s ambition to list on the JSE, after unbundling from Curro.
Joining me now on the line from Cape Town is Stadio’s CEO Chris van der Merwe.
Chris, welcome, tell us about the SBS deal.
CHRIS VAN DER MERWE: We’re all very excited about the SBS deal. It is a top business school referred to as Southern Business School and this forms part of our general strategy to build what we call a "multiversity" to make sure that we cover all the areas of various degrees …we’re all very excited about this acquisition.
BDTV: So you recently acquired AFDA and now the acquisition of SBS, how much more bulking up will you do before you intend to list on the JSE, that’s in Q4 this year?
CVDM: Currently we have three Embury sites, one in KZN, one in Waterfall Estate and one in Pretoria and then obviously after the acquisition of SBS we added another two sites, they actually have two registered sites of delivery, AFDA has four sites of delivery. In total, we actually have nine registered sites if you consider Embury, SBS and ADFA. Then we also acquired a company called CA Connect, they actually specialise in taking students from a BCom degree to becoming CAs, so it all forms part of the strategy to actually cover a wide variety of degree programmes.
BDTV: So how much more bulking up can we expect in the run up to listing?
CVDM: In South Africa currently, there are about 120 independent institutes of higher learning and we expect to pursue the avenue of greenfields development on the one side as well as growing by means of acquiring some top brands. Now there are not many top brands to be acquired but currently the market can expect that there are some extra acquisitions in the offing.
BDTV: The private education sector in South Africa caters for only about 4% of students, this is below the global average, how much more growth do you see in the domestic market?
CVDM: In terms of our university drive, currently there’s about a million students attending universities, of which about 150,000 form part of private practice. we had our PSG AGM today and we presented the market with an initial aim of 35,000 students leading it up to 65,000 over time, but we believe that we’ve got a strong chance to, over time, accumulate about 100,000 tertiary students. Almost the same business case as what we had in Curro.
BDTV: Yes, so how long do you think it’s going to take to get to market saturation because this is a highly profitable sector and it seems to be attracting a whole lot of new players, with everybody playing "Pacman" in this space?
CVDM: It’s difficult to tell. In the case of Curro we anticipated that we would accumulate 80,000 children over 10 years. As you can remember we listed in 2011, first promised the market 40,000 children, then we came back to the market and said to the market that we underestimated the size and we upped it to about 80,000.
Now we feel that it’s also quite attainable to reach about the same target over a period of 10 years, but because there are some acquisitions to be made, it can go a bit quicker.
BDTV: How easy is it to get degrees accredited by the department?
CVDM: Extremely difficult. It takes approximately two to three years to accredit a particular degree and it is a well-controlled process so the Council for Higher Education (CHE) has incredibly tight standards which we all applaud because that relates to good quality. If you can recall about 24 months ago, we said we are going to start accrediting degrees for High School teachers under the Embury brand, so we have a panel of curriculum writers that actually submit these degrees to the CHE. But once you’ve purchased a couple of trademarks, obviously they already have a legal relationship with the CHE and already carry a couple of degrees. So that will enhance the speed with which we move.
BDTV: Then will you be competing directly with the government universities and will you be competing on price, quality?
CVDM: What the parents must understand and our young adults is that there’s technically no difference in the quality of the degree whether it’s presented in the private practice or in the public universities because the CHE is the only body that actually scrutinises both sets of degrees. So in terms of us competing with the public universities there isn’t a chance that our campuses will look like a UCT or a Wits or a UJ. We’ve already communicated that to the market so this is rather a question of widening access by means of small little niche institutes for higher education that can range anything from 1,500 students to about 4,000. So in terms of the specific quality of the degrees, the same quality but most definitely the campuses won’t be as big.
