Naspers records full-year revenue up 3% to $6.1bn
Sales of various assets helped the media group nearly triple its after-tax profit for the year to end March by 181%
The $3.25bn sale of Polish online auction site Allegro in October and other disposals helped Naspers nearly triple its after-tax profit for the year to end-March.
The media group reported on Friday that its after-tax profit jumped 181% to $2.8bn, while overall revenue grew 3% to $6.1bn.
"Significant disposals during the year, notably the Allegro business in Poland and the Czech e-commerce units Netretail and Heureka, reduced revenues," CEO Bob van Dijk said in the results statement released on Friday.
Holders of its JSE-listed N shares will receive a R5.80 dividend, 11.5% higher than the prior year’s R5.20. Holders of its unlisted A shares — which are controversial because they represent the bulk of Naspers’s voting rights, but their owners are kept secret — will similarly see their dividend rise 11.5% to R1.16 from the prior year’s R1.04.
"Net interest expense on borrowings was down 17% to $142m, due to lower utilisation of credit facilities and, to a lesser extent, cash retained from the Allegro disposal. Consequently, the group was in a net cash position of $1.1bn at year-end," Van Dijk said.
The group’s internet division, which houses Chinese associate Tencent, Russia’s Mail.Ru and its remaining e-commerce businesses, grew revenue 29% and trading profit 52%. Naspers’s traditional media business limited its decline in revenue by 3% to $588m, but trading profit declined 34% to $19m.
"Besides ongoing challenges from structural changes in the print media industry, the segment also continues to face tough macro-economic conditions due to a weak South African rand. Consumer spending was subdued and, as a consequence, subscription and advertising income. The focus remains on restructuring the mature print businesses, migrating audiences to digital platforms and scaling e-commerce interests while containing costs," Van Dijk said.
Its pay-TV division held revenue flat at $3.4bn but trading profit halved to $287m from $610m. Said Van Dijk: "Last year, tough economic conditions led to significant churn in subscribers, but 2017 saw a return to modest growth. A value strategy was successful at expanding the business over the long term."
