Companies

Tribunal rejects request by Caxton to intervene in Media24-Novus merger

22 June 2017 - 15:30 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

An appeal by Caxton publishers to intervene in Competition Tribunal hearings into a proposed merger between Media24 and Novus Holdings has been rejected, the tribunal said on Thursday.

The application was rejected on the basis that the issue of Media24’s control structure was not relevant, as a condition of the proposed structure would result in Media24 reducing its existing stake in Novus to the point at which it no longer exercised control over the company, the Tribunal said in a statement.

Caxton had limited its argument for intervention on the grounds that Media24 had "failed to accurately notify its controlling shareholders, and therefore a firm that should have been notified as an acquiring firm in the transaction was not notified".

The complicated transaction would result in Media24 acquiring Novus, while simultaneously unbundling it.

Media24 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Naspers, and held an 80% stake in Novus until 2015, when the latter, SA’s largest printing company, was listed on the JSE.

The listing was intended to enable former Novus’s CEO, Lambert Retief, an opportunity to sell his 20% stake in the firm. The Competition Commission initially approved the listing, which was overturned by the Competition Appeal Court after an appeal from Caxton that the listing did represent a notifiable merger.

The court ruled that the listing could go ahead only if Media24 cut its stake from what was then 66% to below 19%. Hearings on the merger were expected to continue but no date had been set.

NEWS ANALYSIS: Novus up in face of clumsy bid to adapt structure

The share price has gained — not that there is much cause for cheer in its results, writes Ann Crotty
Companies
3 days ago

Novus has work cut out in tough times

Hurdles include significant changes at senior executive level, the death of its former chairman and a review of one of its critical government ...
Companies
10 days ago

Naspers ‘not clear on its ownership’

Caxton is hoping to be allowed to intervene in the tribunal’s consideration of the consequent unbundling
Companies
14 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Why two senior executives resigned from MMI
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Woolworths faces fight on many fronts
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Absa slams Busi Mkhwebane’s Bankorp report as ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Outa outraged by Necsa chairman’s pronouncement ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Why Chamber’s Mining Charter bid could be futile
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.