Tribunal rejects request by Caxton to intervene in Media24-Novus merger

An appeal by Caxton publishers to intervene in Competition Tribunal hearings into a proposed merger between Media24 and Novus Holdings has been rejected, the tribunal said on Thursday.

The application was rejected on the basis that the issue of Media24’s control structure was not relevant, as a condition of the proposed structure would result in Media24 reducing its existing stake in Novus to the point at which it no longer exercised control over the company, the Tribunal said in a statement.

Caxton had limited its argument for intervention on the grounds that Media24 had "failed to accurately notify its controlling shareholders, and therefore a firm that should have been notified as an acquiring firm in the transaction was not notified".

The complicated transaction would result in Media24 acquiring Novus, while simultaneously unbundling it.

Media24 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Naspers, and held an 80% stake in Novus until 2015, when the latter, SA’s largest printing company, was listed on the JSE.

The listing was intended to enable former Novus’s CEO, Lambert Retief, an opportunity to sell his 20% stake in the firm. The Competition Commission initially approved the listing, which was overturned by the Competition Appeal Court after an appeal from Caxton that the listing did represent a notifiable merger.

The court ruled that the listing could go ahead only if Media24 cut its stake from what was then 66% to below 19%. Hearings on the merger were expected to continue but no date had been set.