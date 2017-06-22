Companies

Takata share price halves as bankruptcy filing looms

22 June 2017 - 09:08 Agency Staff
Visitors walk past a Takata logo on display at a vehicle showroom in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: REUTERS
Tokyo — Takata will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.

The company’s shares tumbled for four consecutive days and are now worth less than a quarter of their value a week ago. The shares closed at ¥110 on Thursday, falling 55% from its Wednesday close.

Takata, whose defective airbag inflators have been blamed for at least 16 deaths and more than 150 injuries worldwide, will file for protection in Tokyo District Court under the Civil Rehabilitation Act, Japan’s version of US Chapter 11 bankruptcy, said the sources, one of whom has direct knowledge of the matter and one who was briefed on the process.

Takata will then seek bridge loans from the core banking unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, which will provide tens of billions of yen (hundreds of millions of dollars) in bridge loans, one source said.

Takata spokesman Toyohiro Hishikawa said nothing had been decided regarding any filing or financing.

Shares in Takata changed hands for the first time since sources said last week that the struggling airbag maker was preparing to file for bankruptcy.

By midafternoon shares had more than halved in value to ¥116, eroding Takata’s market capitalisation by about 75% from a week ago to nearly $86m now.

Any filing would coincide with a deal for financial backing from US car parts maker Key Safety Systems. Key is expected to acquire Takata assets as part of a restructuring in bankruptcy, a source told Reuters.

Takata would stop making air-bag inflators after completing a global recall as part of the restructuring plan with Key, separate sources said.

Takata plans to begin bankruptcy proceedings in both the US and Japan, sources have said. Such moves would culminate a long, tumultuous fall for the family-controlled company that grew to become a global supplier to most of the world’s major car makers.

Reuters and AFP

