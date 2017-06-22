BUSINESS DAY TV: We are comfortably hedged but the real issue is GDP

BDTV: Lets hone in on defence specifically because you are seeing revenue growth there, but quite a contrast in performance if you’re putting local versus international operations together. So draw that distinction for us and how much I guess with local demand being soft, what that is doing to margins on this end and how easy it is to offset some of that margin pressure at home within the international division.

TD: The local market is definitely subdued in the defence sector and that is primarily because the kind of clients that we have tend to be public-sector clients and with the uncertainty that we have at the moment, that has put pressure on those businesses. But on the other hand, if you look at what we’re doing in the international market there is a lot of spending that is going around in most countries, especially the Middle East as well as North America, where they’re replenishing their defence assets and where we get the benefit of doing that because we supply people and develop platforms.

BDTV: Does that translate on a margin basis as well? How much pricing power do you boast on that end, and does it alleviate some of the pressure you face here at home?

TD: When you move in at the beginning, you find that it’s difficult to get good margins, but once you are in, the phase we’re in at the moment, we’ll be seeing in the next financial year that it’s going to turn because we’ve now secured contracts, we’ve moved out of development, we’re into production, volumes are going to go up and then we’ll be able to improve margins from what we’ve achieved so far.

BDTV: Caroline, it is a very small company, its very illiquid and if it’s a company that you could get your hands on, would you? Is it something that investors should be looking at where you’ve got an overall market really underperforming right now?

CAROLINE CREMEN: It is a fantastic little company. I’ve watched it for a couple of years and I was very sceptical about it when we first met. But its done phenomenally well, yes, it is particularly illiquid so it’s very difficult to buy large parcels of shares. But certainly, as I said, this is what the issue is with the South African market, is you need to target your expenditure, you need to target those things and the defence and cyber sector is growing globally. I’m actually quite impressed that a South African business can actually compete and be profitable where you’re competing with such strong players that come from overseas.

BDTV: Talk us through that spend moving forward Teddy, and where you’re going to be putting capex to work, because as Caroline has highlighted, its cyber security now that seems to be at the forefront of your agenda.

TD: We are actually divisionalising our cyber business into a separate business on its own, in terms of our strategy going forward, and most of the investments that we did in that sector have been predominantly on the cybersecurity, because that’s where we’re seeing a lot of growth. We’ve produced quite interesting products for which we can wear anywhere globally and most of the stuff that we’re doing in the Middle East is in the cybersecurity space.

BDTV: Okay, it all sounds rosy and it all sounds and looks wonderful. What’s the biggest risk you’re starting to price into this entre equation?

TD: We have to take into account that in the local market where our base is, the economy is going down. Everybody is telling us that maybe we’ve got about two or three more quarters before things begin to turn. So we’re looking at making sure we don’t increase our fees cost because that’s the one that is most difficult to try and fix when things have gone down. So there is an issue around that. We believe that on the forex side we’ve done much better than in the previous financial year, hence we have seen us being comfortably hedged but the real issue really is GDP going down and that is an impact on most of our clients.